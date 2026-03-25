Verdict

The Vauxhall Astra plug-in hybrid is cheaper than ever, filled with more kit as standard and additional power and electric range. It should be near the top of its class as a result, but exemplifying the significant strides of plug-in hybrid technology, plus the growing appeal for more affordable and versatile electric cars, the Astra PHEV struggles to stand out.

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A little over a decade ago the Vauxhall Astra was a mainstay in the top 10 best-selling cars list in the UK. The current, eighth-generation model hasn’t quite seen as much success as its predecessors, although Vauxhall has just upgraded the armoury of its family hatch with a new look, fresh powertrains and a daring pricing strategy.

You can now buy the Astra Hatchback and Sports Tourer estate for the same price – whether you go for the entry-level £29,995 Griffin, mid-spec £31,495 GS or the £33,995 Ultimate. The price-matching continues with the powertrains, too, because there’s no difference in cost between the hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure-electric versions. A pure-petrol version is joining the range later this year, however, which will undercut the other engine options on cost.

The alignment of the Astra’s pricing draws our attention to the plug-in hybrid model, which used to be the most expensive Astra you could buy (with the Astra Electric’s £1,500 Government Electric Car Grant factored in). Of course, the PHEV is the relatively new version that was added to the Astra range last year, bringing with it more electric range and increased power compared with the previous ‘Hybrid 180’ variant. The Astra plug-in hybrid’s starting price is also more than £6,000 less than its Volkswagen’s Golf eHybrid rival, too.