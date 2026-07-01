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New Fiat Multiplina is a tiny EV city car that pays tribute to the quirky original Multipla

The Multiplina looks set to expand the tiny Topolino’s retro charm

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Jul 2026
Fiat Multiplina concept - front static

Fiat is readying a new four-seat electric car designed for the city and called the ‘Multiplina’. 

The newcomer is the latest version of the Quattrolino concept that Fiat surprised us by revealing at the Stellantis Investor Day in May, alongside the new Panda-based Grizzly SUVs and the Tris three-wheeler. 

The Multiplina concept has just been shown off at a micromobility event in Rome, and Fiat told us that the name change was the result of Audi’s long-held trademark over the ‘quattro’ term, making the Quattrolino name “impossible to use”.  

As well as taking on the new name, the car has received a few tweaks since the Quattrolino was unveiled. Not only has the paint changed from green to orange, the ‘Fiat’ script at the front is also smaller, the front bumper has been slightly altered and there are more retro-styled wheels - like those on the tiny electric Topolino quadricycle

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Another similarity to the Topolino is the addition of a fold-down window and there’s a foldable canvas roof, as on the beach-oriented Topolino Vilebrequin that’s only sold in continental Europe. 

Those links to the Topolino aren’t by accident. The Multiplina will essentially be a stretched version of the quadricycle to double its seating capacity. Speaking at the micromobility event, Fiat CEO Olivier François said the Multiplina would sit below the 500 and Panda, stating, “it's really the missing link between Topolino and the traditional city car”. 

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He added that the final version “will be much better looking”, although he gave no indication of the styling tweaks in store. According to the CEO, the production version of the Multiplina will be unveiled in the Autumn, possibly in Vatican City, where Fiat recently agreed a partnership to provide 30 vehicles to employees of the Governorate. 

Fiat says the Multiplina Concept’s design is a “bold, socially relevant reinterpretation of the legendary 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla”, rather than the wacky six-seat MPV of the late nineties. The simplistic, rounded profile and inoffensive front fascia are all in keeping with the Topolino and the 500. However, having a longer wheelbase than the Topolino’s dinky 2.53 metres means the Multiplina “maximizes space”, Fiat claims. 

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While the Topolino EV is classified as an L6 quadricycle in Europe, the Multiplina will comply with L7 regulations. This means it’ll be faster and have a longer range than the Topolino, which tops out at 28mph and 45 miles. 

Fiat claims the Multiplina will reach a top speed of 55mph, just 1mph shy of the maximum allowed within L7 regulations. The range figure hasn’t been announced, but we’ve been told to expect a bump over the Topolino’s 5.4kWh battery and 8bhp electric motor. Speaking to Auto Express, Gaetano Thorel, head of Fiat Europe, said that compared to the Topolino, the Multiplina “will have a bigger battery for obvious reasons, will certainly have higher miles [range] and speed will link to the [L7] category.” 

As for a tie-up like the Citroen Ami and its Fiat Topolino sibling, we asked Thorel whether to expect a Citroen-badged version of the Multiplina. “Oh, we're working on it, it's still early. Though for the time being, it's Fiat.”

Pricing hasn’t been hinted at for the Multiplina, but given that it’ll be positioned between the £9,000 Topolino and the £19,000 Fiat 500, expect the new four-seater to rival the likes of the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03, starting at around £14,000. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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