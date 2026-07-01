Fiat is readying a new four-seat electric car designed for the city and called the ‘Multiplina’.

The newcomer is the latest version of the Quattrolino concept that Fiat surprised us by revealing at the Stellantis Investor Day in May, alongside the new Panda-based Grizzly SUVs and the Tris three-wheeler.

The Multiplina concept has just been shown off at a micromobility event in Rome, and Fiat told us that the name change was the result of Audi’s long-held trademark over the ‘quattro’ term, making the Quattrolino name “impossible to use”.

As well as taking on the new name, the car has received a few tweaks since the Quattrolino was unveiled. Not only has the paint changed from green to orange, the ‘Fiat’ script at the front is also smaller, the front bumper has been slightly altered and there are more retro-styled wheels - like those on the tiny electric Topolino quadricycle.

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Another similarity to the Topolino is the addition of a fold-down window and there’s a foldable canvas roof, as on the beach-oriented Topolino Vilebrequin that’s only sold in continental Europe.

Those links to the Topolino aren’t by accident. The Multiplina will essentially be a stretched version of the quadricycle to double its seating capacity. Speaking at the micromobility event, Fiat CEO Olivier François said the Multiplina would sit below the 500 and Panda, stating, “it's really the missing link between Topolino and the traditional city car”.