Fiat is building on the cute little Citroen Ami-based Topolino with two more electric microcars. One is, in essence, a four-seat version of the Topolino called the Multiplina and the other is a wacky, three-wheeled all-electric pick-up truck called the Tris.

We’re familiar with the Reliant Robin and Morgan 3 Wheeler here in the UK, but over in Italy the market for three-wheeled vehicles has been dominated by the motorbike-based Piaggio Ape. However, due to European regulations, the Ape was removed from sale in the EU and is being offered in only Africa and India from now on.

The Tris was unveiled last year in those same African and Indian markets, but now Fiat has announced plans to sell the compact truck here in the UK.

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In Italy, the Tris will cost from 6,950 euros (roughly £6,000), which would make it comfortably the cheapest truck on sale, even though the fact it shares the rough underpinnings of the Fiat Topolino means it will be classified as a motorised tricycle.

As for UK pricing, Fiat hasn’t announced this yet, although Gaetano Thorel, head of Fiat and Abarth Europe, told Auto Express: “It will be very competitive. If you take Grande Panda, we sell it in Europe and in the UK, you don’t see a big difference [in terms of pricing].”