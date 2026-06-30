Funky Fiat Topolino Sport is fast in name only

Fiat is finally bringing the tiny Topolino to the UK in an attempt to corner the urban electric mobility market, and to widen the electric quadricycle’s appeal, the Italian brand is looking to bring over a new ‘Sport’ version. There may even be a hotter Abarth variant coming, too.

Designed for “short journeys and low-speed environments”, according to Fiat, the Topolino uses the same electrical underpinnings and structural body as the Citroen Ami, but as we saw when it was first revealed in 2024, there’s a much more cutesy, retro design.

The new Topolino Sport has just gone on sale in Europe with prices starting from 11,490 Euros (roughly £10,000) and customer deliveries starting from September. If the Sport does come to the UK it will be more expensive than the standard car, which costs just over £9,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Helping it stand out from the regular Topolino, the Sport comes in four colours: Limone Yellow, Cinema Black, Oltremare Blue and Gelato White. There are also stripes on the bonnet, a Sport script on the side and black wheels. The interior gains a carbon-fibre effect on the dashboard and black artificial leather pads on the two seats.