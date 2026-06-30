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Funky Fiat Topolino Sport is fast in name only

8bhp is enough for a ‘Sport’ label, according to Fiat

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Jun 2026
Fiat Topolino Sport - front4

Fiat is finally bringing the tiny Topolino to the UK in an attempt to corner the urban electric mobility market, and to widen the electric quadricycle’s appeal, the Italian brand is looking to bring over a new ‘Sport’ version. There may even be a hotter Abarth variant coming, too. 

Designed for “short journeys and low-speed environments”, according to Fiat, the Topolino uses the same electrical underpinnings and structural body as the Citroen Ami, but as we saw when it was first revealed in 2024, there’s a much more cutesy, retro design. 

The new Topolino Sport has just gone on sale in Europe with prices starting from 11,490 Euros (roughly £10,000) and customer deliveries starting from September. If the Sport does come to the UK it will be more expensive than the standard car, which costs just over £9,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service

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Helping it stand out from the regular Topolino, the Sport comes in four colours: Limone Yellow, Cinema Black, Oltremare Blue and Gelato White. There are also stripes on the bonnet, a Sport script on the side and black wheels. The interior gains a carbon-fibre effect on the dashboard and black artificial leather pads on the two seats. 

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Despite this being the ‘Sport’, the newcomer retains the standard Topolino’s performance figures. That means a 5.5kWh battery for a maximum range of 46 miles and an 8bhp electric motor that has a top speed of 28mph. 

The Topolino Sport might not be the raciest version of the tiny electric quadricycle, however. During a recent Fiat press conference, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois said: “Abarth, we are working on it, but for now we have Topolino Sport”. 

Fiat Topolino Sport - interior4

Gaetano Thorel, head of Fiat and Abarth Europe, added: “The Abarth, we want to make, you know, an Abarth feel.” The reasoning for expanding the Topolino line-up was to encourage younger buyers, according to Thorel. “We are still trying to sell Topolino to the young guys,” he explained. “It's incredible, Topolino is the most sold quadricycle and we still have not caught the heart of 16 years old, 17 years old. I'm very honest, we didn't.” 

It’s very unlikely that any Abarth version would see a tweak of the Topolino’s (and by proxy the Citroen Ami) technical underpinnings, despite the brand’s more performance-orientated identity. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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