The petrol-powered Fiat 500 Hybrid is finally on sale in the UK, almost seven months after production of left-hand-drive cars began at the firm’s factory in Italy. Prices start from £18,995 for the Icon-spec three-door hatchback, rising to £23,995 for the La Prima Convertible. Customer cars are due later this summer.

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These prices make the 500 Hybrid one of the cheapest new cars on sale, undercutting the Toyota Aygo X by more than £2,500. The previously electric-only Fiat uses a 64bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a tiny 12-volt lithium-ion battery, sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. For now, there is no auto option.

Fiat is pitching the 500 Hybrid as “the perfect choice for efficient, urban motoring”. Presumably it thinks the 0-62mph time of 16.2 seconds (17.3 seconds for the 500 Convertible) might limit its usefulness out of town. Top speed stands at 96mph.

Visually, the hybrid and electric 500s look almost identical. There is, however, a thin slot on the face of the hybrid, presumably to feed air into its minute engine, while inside, the dashboard has been revised slightly to accommodate the manual shifter.

Three specifications will be offered: Icon and La Prima, plus a Torino launch edition. Icon cars start from £18,995 and come with 16-inch alloy wheels and LED lights, while inside there are bi-colour fabric seats and a body-coloured dashboard, plus a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic air-conditioning and rear parking sensors.