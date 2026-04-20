Fiat's Grande Panda is about to get cheaper thanks to a good-old manual gearbox

The long-delayed but big-value Fiat Grande Panda will soon be even cheaper thanks to the introduction of a pure-petrol version with a six-speed manual gearbox. This new entry-level version should undercut the current hybrid and EV models, with prices from around £17,000.

Asked if there was scope for the Italian firm to bring an even more affordable Grande Panda to Britain, without the current car’s small mild-hybrid motor and six-speed automatic gearbox, Fiat UK managing director Kris Cholmondeley told Auto Express: “Yes there is. The Fiat brand is all about accessible, Italian style. A petrol manual is a big part of the market and it’s my job to give the customers what they want.”

However, Cholmondeley admitted that it wasn’t as simple as launching the car and allowing customers to fill their boots. He acknowledged that he needs to manage [overall] CO2 output and if necessary, he’d hold back supply of models such as the new petrol Panda.

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“At the moment we have a plan where we won’t need to [restrict ICE supply],” Cholmondeley told us. “But if we needed to, then yes, we’d have to. We have to do the right thing [in terms of] social responsibility, and there’s a very, very punitive reality if you don’t [comply]. So it’d be irresponsible of me to push for market share, and it would be suicide to do that in a non-compliant way.”