Stellantis has just provided us with our best look yet at the new Fiat Grizzly. The larger sibling to the Fiat Grande Panda is set to go on sale later this year in both traditional SUV and ‘Fastback’ coupe-SUV forms.

Fiat’s CEO, Olivier Francois, said that “Grande Panda marked the return of Fiat to affordable family movers. With Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, we’re completing this line-up with two vehicles designed around different needs, different lifestyles, but sharing the same idea: smart, accessible and rooted in Fiat’s design DNA.”

All of this highlights the fact that, at four-and-a-half metres long, the Fiat Grizzly will sit in the sector above the Grande Panda, despite both cars using the Smart Car platform. This puts the newcomer in direct competition with the likes of the Dacia Bigster and entry-level versions of the Nissan Qashqai. Prices for the Grizzly are expected to start from around £25,000 when the car eventually goes on sale.

Design

The Fiat Grizzly’s boxy proportions make it instantly identifiable as a member of the Panda family. Both the Grizzly and the sleeker Grizzly Fastback look identical from the front, with a gloss black trim piece spanning the area between the four-pixel headlights. This is very much reminiscent of the arrangement on the Grande Panda, but the Grizzly also gets what look to be further illuminated elements that converge towards the Fiat logo in the centre.