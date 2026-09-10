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New Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung gets wild style and monster power

AMG’s latest creation isn’t designed to be an F1 car for the road; instead, it’s an old-school German muscle car

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Sep 2026
Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung - front21

After years of trying to convince its customers that plug-in hybrid performance cars are the future, Mercedes-AMG has revealed a throwback to simpler times with the limited-run CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung. Combining a V8 engine, rear-wheel drive and a wider body than the regular Mercedes CLE, this aggressive new model is limited to just 30 units, and will sell for an undisclosed amount. 

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Meaning ‘custom made’ in German, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is both rarer and even more heavily modified than AMG’s recent Black Series cars. However, this line of cars is a key form of inspiration, because the 646 will join the ranks of predecessors including the CLK and C 63 Black Series.

The most important element of the CLE 646’s technical make-up is the engine, which is AMG’s brand-new 4.0-litre flat-plane-crank V8. This unit is about to be rolled out across several new AMG models, and comes with a range of new technologies to unlock lots of performance while still adhering to European emissions laws.

With twin turbochargers, it can produce as much as 636bhp at 6,000rpm, and a peak 850Nm of torque. This new unit isn’t totally hybrid-free, however, because Merc’s integrated starter generator is still fitted as part of a 48V electrical system. This can add as much as 23bhp and 205Nm of torque to the driveline, but the system is designed primarily to improve efficiency rather than performance.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung - rear21

In contrast to the majority of AMG’s current models, this power is directed to the rear wheels only, but the nine-speed TCT transmission remains, as does an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. Performance is rated at 3.9 seconds from 0-62mph – just 0.1 seconds faster than the current six-cylinder CLE 53 4Matic – but this is due almost entirely to the switch to rear-wheel drive. To help drivers deal with so much power going through just two wheels, AMG has added a variable traction control system, similar to the set-up on cars such as the previous AMG GT R.

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The CLE 646’s chassis is the key to its true performance capability, though, because Mercedes has widened the body by 60mm, covering bigger and tougher axles that work with a bespoke suspension set-up. This uses four-way-adjustable dampers developed in conjunction with KW Automotive, as well as shorter steel springs and more aggressive geometry. 

AMG also fits a set of 420mm carbon-ceramic brakes on the front axle as standard, as well as forged 20-inch wheels and some weight-saving elements. These include the use of polycarbonate side and rear windows, bespoke carbon-fibre front wings and bonnet, and a stripped-out cabin with carbon fibre on the doors, console and dash. Mercedes says around 170kg has been saved, resulting in a 1,895kg weight figure for the car.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung - dash21

However, some might say there’s no point having all these upgrades if you can’t see them, and AMG’s styling department has definitely been given some room to experiment here. The front end is completely dominated by a huge grille that extends right to the lower splitter. Within the main opening, AMG has designed specific ducts for the front brakes and the engine’s radiators, plus there’s a bonnet-mounted scoop and small vents on either side of the headlights. There are more vents on the front wings, which are also completely reshaped; these are inspired by the parts on the AMG One and help reduce air pressure within the front wheelarches.

Rather than a totally bespoke body, the 646 features separate flares over the rear arches, although they appear integrated into the new sills and rear bumper. The rear wing is adjustable, and works in conjunction with the new rear diffuser to produce as much as 250kg of downforce at the 193mph top speed.

There’s also a new part-titanium exhaust system designed in cooperation with Akrapovic, exiting through stacked pipes that leave more space for the diffuser insert in the rear bumper. The eagle-eyed will also notice the 646 has new front and rear lights that’ll be part of the CLE’s wider mid-life refresh in a few months’ time.

Finally, the paint finish is unique to the 646, which features a front-to-rear gradient from silver to black, plus there’s plenty of unique badging and AMG signatures, such as the AMG logo on the front grille and an AMG crest by the driver’s door. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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