After years of trying to convince its customers that plug-in hybrid performance cars are the future, Mercedes-AMG has revealed a throwback to simpler times with the limited-run CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung. Combining a V8 engine, rear-wheel drive and a wider body than the regular Mercedes CLE, this aggressive new model is limited to just 30 units, and will sell for an undisclosed amount.

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Meaning ‘custom made’ in German, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is both rarer and even more heavily modified than AMG’s recent Black Series cars. However, this line of cars is a key form of inspiration, because the 646 will join the ranks of predecessors including the CLK and C 63 Black Series.

The most important element of the CLE 646’s technical make-up is the engine, which is AMG’s brand-new 4.0-litre flat-plane-crank V8. This unit is about to be rolled out across several new AMG models, and comes with a range of new technologies to unlock lots of performance while still adhering to European emissions laws.

With twin turbochargers, it can produce as much as 636bhp at 6,000rpm, and a peak 850Nm of torque. This new unit isn’t totally hybrid-free, however, because Merc’s integrated starter generator is still fitted as part of a 48V electrical system. This can add as much as 23bhp and 205Nm of torque to the driveline, but the system is designed primarily to improve efficiency rather than performance.

In contrast to the majority of AMG’s current models, this power is directed to the rear wheels only, but the nine-speed TCT transmission remains, as does an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. Performance is rated at 3.9 seconds from 0-62mph – just 0.1 seconds faster than the current six-cylinder CLE 53 4Matic – but this is due almost entirely to the switch to rear-wheel drive. To help drivers deal with so much power going through just two wheels, AMG has added a variable traction control system, similar to the set-up on cars such as the previous AMG GT R.