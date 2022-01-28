New Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 and its mighty V8 spotted for the first time
Latest pictures show off hot CLE’s new engine and latest design tweaks
We’ve known for a while that Mercedes-AMG has ditched plans for its upcoming CLE 63 to get the C 63’s unpopular four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain in favour of fitting a V8 – and now we have seen proof.
The latest spy images show a car with its bonnet up and we can clearly see that its engine is nearly identical to the one in the latest Mercedes-AMG S 63, which was only revealed earlier this year.
Like the old C 63, the new CLE 63’s V8 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged unit, but what makes it really interesting is that it uses flat-plane crankshaft technology, something usually found in Ferraris and even the latest Corvette Z06. This type of engine typically produces incredible sound to go with quicker throttle response and lighter construction, yet the new V8 (codenamed M177 Evo) also meets Euro 7 emissions legislation.
The V8’s output in the S 63 stands at 530bhp and 750Nm of torque. That’s way down on what’s on offer in the C 63 plug-in hybrid, yet the V8 alone is likely to remedy the C 63’s lack of popularity. Plus with the plug-in hybrid system weighing around 250kg and the CLE having a lighter coupe body, the CLE 63 will weigh significantly less than the saloon, which should benefit the newcomer’s driving dynamics too.
These latest pictures are of a car with more camouflage than previous test cars we’ve seen. There’s a good reason for that, because the CLE 63 will launch alongside the facelifted version of the standard car, which is due later this year. That means it’ll get new lights front and rear plus some tweaked bodywork.
The changes required for the AMG include wider wheelarches housing a larger, bespoke set of wheels with a beefier brake set-up behind. To the front there will be the same ‘Panamerica’ grille but with a special AMG insert. The lower part of the front bumper will be revised to bring extra cooling to the engine bay, and give the AMG model a more aggressive look. The quad-tip exhaust, a staple of AMG models, is on show too.
Rather than go down the route of the new E-Class’ interior with the optional ‘Superscreen’ dash layout, the CLE will borrow plenty of elements from the C-Class. Inside the CLE 63, we expect the same basic cabin as the standard CLE, but with the typical garnish of sportier bucket seats, an AMG steering wheel and some extra performance-focused driving modes.
Despite the hybridised C 63 having a whopping 671bhp and 1,020Nm, that car and its coupe variant had become synonymous with V8 power after the rowdy naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre unit of the W204 generation and the wonderful bi-turbo 4.0-litre in the previous model, so it’s perhaps understandable that the hybrid has failed to convince petrolheads and sell in big numbers.
The CLE, which arrived in 2024 as a replacement for the C-Class Coupe, sits on the same MRA2 platform as the C-Class, but also the larger E-Class. Fitting a V8 under the bonnet is a feasible task - especially considering the CLE 450 uses an in-line six-cylinder.
One of the key rivals the Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 will go up against is the excellent BMW M4 and right now you can enjoy an average saving of almost £20,000 on the M4 Coupe by going through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.