We’ve known for a while that Mercedes-AMG has ditched plans for its upcoming CLE 63 to get the C 63’s unpopular four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain in favour of fitting a V8 – and now we have seen proof.

The latest spy images show a car with its bonnet up and we can clearly see that its engine is nearly identical to the one in the latest Mercedes-AMG S 63, which was only revealed earlier this year.

Like the old C 63, the new CLE 63’s V8 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged unit, but what makes it really interesting is that it uses flat-plane crankshaft technology, something usually found in Ferraris and even the latest Corvette Z06. This type of engine typically produces incredible sound to go with quicker throttle response and lighter construction, yet the new V8 (codenamed M177 Evo) also meets Euro 7 emissions legislation.

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The V8’s output in the S 63 stands at 530bhp and 750Nm of torque. That’s way down on what’s on offer in the C 63 plug-in hybrid, yet the V8 alone is likely to remedy the C 63’s lack of popularity. Plus with the plug-in hybrid system weighing around 250kg and the CLE having a lighter coupe body, the CLE 63 will weigh significantly less than the saloon, which should benefit the newcomer’s driving dynamics too.