Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Updated Mercedes CLE Coupe is getting ‘the big new grille’ and V8 power

The sleek Mercedes CLE is about to adopt a new face when its update arrives in a few months time

By:Jordan Katsianis
19 Jan 2026
Mercedes CLE Coupe - front 3/48

Mercedes is readying a mid-life update for yet another of its models. The CLE coupe and its convertible sibling are due to pick up a few new design trinkets late in 2026 or in early 2027. Despite the test car we've spied having its nose fully covered, our new images do reveal some fairly major changes hiding under the cladding. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Looking at the front-end, we can see a new set of headlights with the brand’s three-pointed star lighting signature mounted within them. But look a little closer and the Mercedes looks to be swapping to its controversial new grille design, as first seen on the GLC with EQ Technology

While this car is obviously still in a prototype phase, there’s a clear outline of a much larger and lower-set grille that will extend right down to the base of the bumper. As well as being deeper, it’ll also be narrower than the existing grille, giving the new Mercedes CLE a totally new face in-line with its newer models. 

The grille is unlikely, however, to be quite as brightly lit as it is on Merc’s electric models, because it will need to be open to feed the required air into the combustion engines. This prototype shows further evidence of that.

The new CLE will enter production with a similar set of powertrains to the existing model, with one key exception - the CLE model’s first V8. As we’ve seen on multiple prototypes, AMG will reintroduce a V8 engine into some of its passenger car models, including a full-fat Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 variant. As it stands, AMG’s wide-body CLE 53 packs some serious suspension hardware, but features a mild-hybrid assisted six-cylinder engine that lacks the bite or charisma of previous performance flagships. 

These changes will also be applied to the open-top convertible variant, and will join the range later this year or early next. It will continue to rival the BMW 4 Series in the mid-size coupe class, and in the case of the new CLE 63 AMG, also bring the firepower to once again properly rival the BMW M4 Competition

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2026
Best Convertibles - December 2025 update, header image

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2026

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the cars for you
Best cars & vans
22 Dec 2025
Best coupes on sale 2026
Best coupes - header image

Best coupes on sale 2026

We pick out the cream of the current coupe crop
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2025
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet 2025 review: performance to match its looks
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet - front

New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet 2025 review: performance to match its looks

Does the hottest CLE model yet signal a return to form for the AMG brand? We get behind the wheel to find out
Road tests
6 May 2025

Most Popular

New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades
AUDI E5 Sportback - front tracking

New AUDI E5 Sportback 2026 review: the best car Audi has built in decades

This is the first car from Audi's China-focused sub-brand, and it's a real shame that we won't be getting it
Road tests
16 Jan 2026
Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals
Opinion - Vauxhall

Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals

Mike Rutherford takes a closer look at the UK new car sales figures from 2025
Opinion
18 Jan 2026
Dacia’s jam-packed 2026 diary revealed: A hybrid Sandero, new Spring and much more
Dacia Spring facelift - full front

Dacia’s jam-packed 2026 diary revealed: A hybrid Sandero, new Spring and much more

Dacia posted big sales last year. We reveal six new products to make the budget brand blow up in ‘26
News
17 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content