Geely has teased the first image of its updated Monjaro SUV, confirming this long-established global model is in line for an introduction to the UK.

Specific timings are still to be confirmed, but we expect it to be fighting for sales soon against the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Tayron, as well as Chinese rivals such as the Chery Tiggo 8 and BYD Seal U.

You’re forgiven if you haven’t heard of the Monjaro, but this near 4.8-metre SUV has been a fixture of the brand’s range in other markets across the world since 2021. It sits on a modified version of the same platform found in various Volvo and Zeekr models, even sharing a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with various Volvos in its home market.

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However, the Monjaro’s introduction here will see it fitted with a more Euro-friendly EM-i hybrid powertrain. This will feature a clever petrol-electric set-up to reduce fuel consumption and CO2. The Monjaro is predominantly front-wheel drive, but Geely will introduce a new e-AWD system to complement the car’s other updates. No precise power or efficiency figures have been revealed so far.

The current Monjaro features an elegant body with the sort of restrained styling elements you might expect of a European model. The teaser image is limited in terms of the detail it reveals, but does confirm that the updated car will retain many of the design features of the current generation.

The existing model’s cabin, however, is more obviously of Chinese origin, with a triple-screen set-up and relative lack of physical controls. However this layout could be updated in the new variant.

Geely’s potential pricing for this high-spec model is tricky to predict, as it will not be positioned as a value-focused product, but as an SUV that appeals on tech and design. With that in mind, we’d expect it to be priced a little higher than the Tiggo 8 and Seal U, potentially sitting closer to the Tayron or Santa Fe.

However, anything in the range of £50,000 is likely to be a hard sell given that the Monjaro in effect will be based on a five-year-old design.

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