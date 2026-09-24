Geely has just launched the world’s fastest and most powerful EV charger, with its new 2,250kW Smart Charging station able to almost fully recharge an electric car in a once-unfathomable 8 minutes 40 seconds, the company claims.

It has stolen the fast charging crown away from BYD’s Flashing Charging system that launched in the UK earlier this year. The rival firm’s units can ‘only’ pump out up to 1,500kW and take a whole nine minutes to perform the same 10 to 97 per cent top-up as Geely Smart Charging.

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Geely used a Lynk & Co 10 and Zeekr 001 – electric SUVs created by two of the brands the Chinese conglomerate owns – to test its new charging technology, and also found a 10-70% charge takes less than five minutes. Importantly though, the company hasn’t disclosed yet what size the batteries in either car were, or the peak charging speeds reached.

A little help from AI

To help achieve these incredible charging performances, Geely turned to AI. Engineers used algorithms to predict how battery temperatures will rise or fall during charging and adjust the power in anticipation of that, rather than just reacting to changes. The system is designed to keep the battery’s average charging temperature below 55 degrees celsius, and not let it spike above 65 degrees.