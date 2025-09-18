According to Stella Li, BYD Executive Vice President, “Premium customers in Europe love SUVs, so we're confident that the DENZA BAO 5 will be a huge hit here. Its sophisticated design, high-quality cabin and advanced DMO plug-in hybrid powertrain make it the perfect choice for buyers who want off-road ability without compromise on interior comforts and technologies.”

Real off-road ability built-in

That off-road ability comes from a mix of a relatively old-school ladder-frame construction and a clever electric system. This includes front and rear electronic differential locks, which work with a central torque-distribution system designed to adapt to conditions 30 times quicker than a mechanical set-up.

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The Bao 5 also gets double-wishbone suspension front and rear, while as mentioned, the Ultimate version gains the DiSus-P body-control system that we’ve already experienced in the all-electric Denza Z9 GT. It monitors steering angle, pedal position, tyre pressure and tyre temperature to provide better dynamic responses.

Thanks to the hydraulic suspension system that comes with DiSus-P, the Bao 5 can reduce body roll on the move by adjusting its configuration - but it can also withstand a drop of 1.5 metres, so you can rest assured it’ll be able to survive any steep city centre curbs you might encounter. This system means ground clearance goes up to 310mm (almost 20mm more than in a Land Rover Defender), with approach and departure angles at 39 degrees and 34 degrees respectively - five degrees more than in the Elegance version.

Interior and technology

Inside the Denza Bao 5 you’ll find three screens and a head-up display for the driver. The massive 15.6-inch touchscreen on the dash comes with Google built-in, meaning it has access to Google Maps, Google Assistant (voice command) and the Google Play Store to download more apps.

The front passenger’s screen can operate the car’s settings (as long as they're not associated with the drive), the app store, browser and even a karaoke function - although we’re not sure if a microphone is an optional extra. As for space inside, the boot capacity stands at 475 litres for both models with 1,069 litres available with the rear seats folded. This is all accessed via a side-opening door – much like the Defender which, through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, can be had with average savings of £4,000.

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