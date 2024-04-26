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New Denza Z9GT: electric shooting brake gets eye-watering price tag

Upmarket Chinese brand is launching in UK with striking estate that’s a technical tour de force

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Jul 2026
Denza Z9GT - front 3/48

Chinese car giant BYD has set its sights on the premium market via a new brand called Denza – which has just launched its first car here in the UK, the Z9GT.

We first tested Denza’s shooting brake-style estate in plug-in hybrid guise last year, although it’s the pure-electric version that we drove a few months ago that is now leading the way for the brand here. 

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In EV form, the Denza Z9GT costs £105,000, making it £15,400 more expensive than the base Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Denza says the plug-in hybrid will be available “at a later date” in the UK, priced at £95,000.

So far Denza’s range in other markets comprises the D9, a luxury-focused MPV that’s likely to spearhead the brand’s push beyond China, the mid-size N7 SUV, the Bao 5 off-roader and the Denza Z supercar. The Z9GT marks a major step forward in design and execution for Denza, though.

Created under the guidance of BYD’s group design chief Wolfgang Egger, it mixes a muscular front end with pronounced rear haunches and a fastback profile that’s not dissimilar to the look of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo and the Chinese-market AUDI E5 Sportback. BYD says the design mixes “subtle yet revealing” Far Eastern cues with simplified “Bauhaus philosophy” – and there’s no doubt that the model looks like a more global creation than the other vehicles in the maker’s line-up.

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The car is 5,180mm long and 1,990mm wide; slightly larger overall than the Taycan Sport Turismo, but smaller than the latest Porsche Panamera

Not only does the Denza Z9GT use the same e-Platform 3.0 as the BYD Seal, but it also deploys BYD’s ‘blade’ battery technology, with an LFP-chemistry pack measuring 100kWh. Denza claims the electric Z9GT can offer 372 miles of range, with a single-motor version potentially joining the line-up later on to add even more range. 

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The first Z9GT model in the UK will be the most powerful. It uses a tri-motor powertrain with one 308bhp electric motor on the front axle and two 321bhp motors on the rear for a total output of 1,140bhp. This allows for a 0-62mph time of 2.7 seconds, and a top speed of 167mph.

Rear-wheel independent steering allows the Z9GT to ‘crab walk’ as well. Along with the ability to drive sideways (helping with tight parking spots, for example), this function also means the Z9GT comes with a tiny turning circle of 4.2 metres. Yangwang – one of BYD’s other sub brands – has already displayed this technology in its U8 off-roader. The Z9GT also features an adjustable ride height of up to 50mm, making it suitable for ‘racetracks and mountain roads’ according to Denza.

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BYD’s new ‘Flash Charging’ technology will be compatible with the Z9GT, too. This means up to 1,500kW charge, which we experienced during our test drive this year. This essentially ensures a 10 to 70 per cent top-up of the Denza battery can be completed in five minutes, with a 20 to 97 per cent charge taking nine minutes. BYD is planning 300 Flash Charging sites in the UK by the end of the year, but in effect you can double this total as the design of the charger is a T-shape with two charging cables. So essentially there will be 600 points of charge in the country. 

Denza Z9GT - rear 3/48

If you want to save £10,000 and wait for the Z9GT DM plug-in hybrid, you’ll get three electric motors powered by a whopping 63.82kWh battery, in a car which provides up to 126 miles on a single charge. Alongside a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the total output of the PHEV stands at 765bhp and 1,035Nm of torque, enough for a 3.6-second 0-62mph time and a 161mph top speed. 

All Z9GTs will come in one trim level initially. Inside you’ll find a huge 17.3-inch central touchscreen flanked by two more screens with the passenger’s side featuring various functions (including a karaoke mode, no less). Other standard-fit items include heating, ventilation and massage functions in the front and outer second row seats, the latter of which are reclinable too. 

A 20-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos is also standard, as is a ‘dual-mode’ refrigerator which can provide temperatures between -6°C and 6°C or heat up items between 35°C and 50°C.

A few optional extras will be available – digital side mirrors cost £1,600 and there are £2,500 21-inch alloys in place of the standard-fit 20-inch wheels. As for exterior paint finishes Obsidian Black, Sandstone Silver and Snow White are no cost options while Emerald Green, Dolomite Slate and Midnight Blue cost an additional £2,500. Two matt finishes, Matte Copper and Matte Shadow Black cost £4,500.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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