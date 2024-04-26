Chinese car giant BYD has set its sights on the premium market via a new brand called Denza – which has just launched its first car here in the UK, the Z9GT.

We first tested Denza’s shooting brake-style estate in plug-in hybrid guise last year, although it’s the pure-electric version that we drove a few months ago that is now leading the way for the brand here.

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In EV form, the Denza Z9GT costs £105,000, making it £15,400 more expensive than the base Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Denza says the plug-in hybrid will be available “at a later date” in the UK, priced at £95,000.

So far Denza’s range in other markets comprises the D9, a luxury-focused MPV that’s likely to spearhead the brand’s push beyond China, the mid-size N7 SUV, the Bao 5 off-roader and the Denza Z supercar. The Z9GT marks a major step forward in design and execution for Denza, though.

Created under the guidance of BYD’s group design chief Wolfgang Egger, it mixes a muscular front end with pronounced rear haunches and a fastback profile that’s not dissimilar to the look of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo and the Chinese-market AUDI E5 Sportback. BYD says the design mixes “subtle yet revealing” Far Eastern cues with simplified “Bauhaus philosophy” – and there’s no doubt that the model looks like a more global creation than the other vehicles in the maker’s line-up.