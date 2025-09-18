The Bao 5 also gets double-wishbone suspension front and rear with the Ultimate version gaining ‘DiSus-P’ - a body-control system that we’ve already experienced in the all-electric Denza Z9 GT. It monitors steering angle, pedal position, tyre pressure and tyre temperature to provide better dynamic responses.

With the hydraulic suspension system that comes with DiSus-P, the Bao 5 can reduce body roll on the move by adjusting its configuration - but it can also withstand a drop of 1.5 metres, so you can rest assured it’ll be able to survive any steep city centre curbs you might encounter. With this system, ground clearance goes up to 310mm (almost 20mm more than a Land Rover Defender) with approach and departure angles at 39 degrees and 34 degrees respectively - five degrees more than the Elegance version.

Interior and technology

Inside the Denza Bao 5 you’ll find a total of three screens and a head-up display for the driver. The massive 15.6-inch touchscreen on the dash comes with Google built-in, meaning it has access to Google Maps, Google Assistant (voice command) and the Google Play Store to download more apps.

The front passenger’s screen can operate the car’s settings (as long as they're not associated with the drive), the app store, browser and even a karaoke function - though we’re not sure if a microphone is an optional extra. There’s an 18-speaker sound system from French company Devialet too, a refrigerator in the centre console, plus four USB sockets, a wireless smartphone charger (two in the Ultimate) and massaging seats for the front occupants.

As for space inside, the boot capacity stands at 475 litres for both models with 1,069 litres available with the rear seats folded. The Ultimate also adds front and rear seat heating and ventilation, plus the front passenger seat can fold down completely to provide an “extended footrest for the rear passenger sitting behind”, according to Denza. The standard Elegance gets leather upholstery inside while the Ultimate gets Nappa-grade leather instead.

The Bao 5 comes with seven exterior colours to choose from, including six metallic options - black, white, grey, blue, green and gold. There’s also a matte finish called ‘Mineral Purple’. The interior can also be finished in blue, green, or beige. Prices starting from under £70,000 put the Bao 5 head-to-head with the Land Rover Defender 110, which opens at £72,000 for the plug-in hybrid model. On the Auto Express Buy A Car service the Defender 110 can currently be had with an average saving of over £4,000.

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