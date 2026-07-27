Subaru has teased a trio of new high-performance models with combustion engines, reigniting hopes of a fully fledged relaunch of iconic STI models from the Japanese manufacturer’s past. Each will reference Subaru’s enviable motorsport heritage with new high-performance four-cylinder engines – yet ironically we have BEVs such as the Solterra and Uncharted to thank for them.

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During a Super Taiku racing event, Subaru produced an image that teases three models that it says will bring the fire back to its line-up. After a high point with the Impreza Turbo and dominating the World Rally Championship, a pivot to more family-friendly models designed chiefly for the American market has generally ignored Subaru’s passionate high-performance fan base.

However, a new taskforce has been assembled within Subaru’s Tokyo headquarters and this is all about to change, starting with these three new models that could arrive as soon as 2027.

Two of these could reimagine the iconic WRX moniker, formerly applied to a high-performance variant of the iconic Impreza but now adorning a distinct, standalone model. It will be available in both saloon and hatchback forms, and both will feature turbocharged ICE powertrains connected to a six-speed manual gearbox and a symmetrical all-wheel drive system.