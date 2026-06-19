Verdict

The fact that the Mercedes VLE can be a sumptuous place to be a passenger (depending on vehicle specification and where you’re sitting) should come as no surprise. The company doesn’t refer to the VLE as a van, nor even an MPV – instead coining the term Grand Limousine. While that is initially easy to scoff at, the reality is that the VLE drives far less like a van and much more like an S-Class in terms of comfort and refinement. Simply put, it sets a new standard for this class.

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Typically painted black and shuttling businesspeople and celebrities from point to point, the Mercedes V-Class had become something of a symbol of stealth wealth, more subtle than a Range Rover, more spacious than an S-Class. Now the maker has created the VLE: an all-new electric car and one that, despite its silhouette, is a far cry from the Vito van the outgoing model is based on.

Stretching to 5,309mm, the VLE is longer than its EQV predecessor. And while it maintains a boxy shape, it has much softer lines, contributing to how easily it glides through the air – onto a range of more than 435 miles.

The design stands out and is more in keeping with Merc’s latest passenger cars. Though on the VLE, the gaudy new grille doesn’t look so out of proportion. We say grille, but with an electric powertrain, it is more about decoration than cooling, and Mercedes offers several variants depending on the grade. These will include familiar names, including AMG Line and Exclusive; wheel sizes will vary between 19 and 22 inches.