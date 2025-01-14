The all-new, seven-seat Skoda Peaq has finally been revealed. It’s the biggest, poshest and most spacious car the company has ever made, but also the most expensive with prices starting from nearly £52,000.

Skoda’s new flagship sits above its three other electric SUVs, the Enyaq, Elroq and Epiq, and is the all-electric alternative to the award-winning Skoda Kodiaq.

Meanwhile, key rivals include heavyweights such as the Kia EV9, Mercedes GLB Electric and Peugeot E-5008, with plenty of deals on all of them available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

How to make a seven-seat family SUV look elegant

We’ve been waiting four years for the arrival of the Peaq because Skoda previewed it back in 2022 with the bold Vision 7S concept, which introduced us to the brand’s latest design language, Modern Solid.

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Amazingly, the design hasn’t changed too much during the Peaq’s long gestation from concept to production. The ‘Tech-Deck Face’ mask is that sleeker interpretation of Skoda’s traditional grille shape we’re familiar with from the Elroq, and is used to hide all the car’s sensors. The blanked-off grille is framed by T-shape running lights, with the main headlight units tidily concealed underneath, and a black loop – both elements carried over from the Vision 7S, and similar to those seen on the £25k Epiq.