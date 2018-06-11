Best car sun shades

While we all love the warm weather, there are times when the blazing sun can be a nuisance. When you are in the car and trying to let a toddler sleep, for example. Even teenagers on a long journey would prefer to stay in the shade to watch their screens rather than look at the passing countryside.

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Factory-fitted privacy glass in the rear will help, but is unlikely to be enough in really sunny weather, when you need an extra sun shade. These can cost just a few pounds and will keep the interior cool and dark, even on the brightest day.

We tested three types, the first being roller blinds, which retract when not needed. Then there are stick-on mesh shades with sucker pads, and finally a pouch to slip over the top of the door. Which one is best to keep out the sun?

How we tested

We were looking for shades that keep glare out effectively but still allow some view of the outside world if needed. We wanted them to be easy to install and remove, and tried them on several cars to check for fit. If the shades are designed to fold up, we also checked for easy ways to store them.