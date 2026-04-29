Chinese brand Aion is looking to conquer the UK market by launching no fewer than eight models by the end of the decade. First to join the electric Aion V and UT will be the GS7 plug-in hybrid in 2027 – a chunky, Land Rover Discovery-sized SUV with a huge 36.3kWh battery and almost 80 miles of electric range.

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While the rest of the line-up hasn’t been confirmed, Aion UK’s managing director, Jon Wakefield, has dropped some hints at what we can expect, saying: “If you were in Beijing [for the auto show], there were products on the GAC stand that’ll give you an idea of what’s coming.”

The first was the Yue 7 – a chunky, five-metre-long 4x4 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and dual electric motors. Clearly inspired by cars such as the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and US-market Ford Bronco, the model focuses on hardcore off-road ability and owner customisation – with the brand boasting “37 modification points” for accessories such as auxiliary lights and storage boxes.

Other brand debuts in Beijing included the Aion i60 and Aion N60, although a company spokesperson told us that neither is in the UK’s short to medium-term model plan. The i60 is a traditional C/D-segment SUV aimed at global big sellers such as the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, offered with a choice of pure-electric and EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) powertrains. However, at 4,685mm long, it’s only 80mm longer than the Aion V, with an identical 2,775mm wheelbase.

The N60 is a slightly shorter, less conventional model that is almost MPV-esque in its appearance. Like the V and UT, the N60 will be EV-only, with no hybrid or range-extender model available. The car’s 610km CLTC-verified range should translate to around 300 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

It’s understood that of the eight new cars, some may be variants of existing models. Wakefield mooted a “fettled” version of something in the current line-up – possibly for reveal at the Paris Motor Show next month. A “flagship EV” is also coming, though no information on its positioning or bodystyle has yet been revealed; given current market trends, a Tesla Model Y rival is most likely.

With V and UT already on sale, and currently available through the Auto Express Buy a Car Service with up to £2,600 off RRP, the GS7, Yue 7 and this aforementioned “fettled” model will follow quickly within the next 18 months. The final three are not likely to arrive before late 2028 at the earliest.

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