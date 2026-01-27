Despite first launching via the Hyundai India website, the text accompanying the images refer to the new Bayon as “a global SUV” that’s apparently been designed “for a world that never stands still”.

New Hyundai Bayon details and specs

In other markets, Hyundai sells a B-segment crossover called the Venue, but this is confirmation that the new “global” model will inherit the Bayon name. Hyundai says the car “draws inspiration from Bayonne, a city in the French Basque region renowned for its distinctive character, vibrant energy and spirit of exploration”.

It continues: “Reflecting Hyundai's global design philosophy, the name embodies a sense of dynamism, individuality and adventure.”

There will be plenty of SUV references on the new Bayon. From the spy pictures, we can see the model will get black A-pillars, thick plastic wheel cladding and roof rails – suggesting a more rugged-looking car than the current model. However, it’ll also look more sophisticated, with split LED headlights and a dramatically rising window line.

The current Bayon is based on the same Hyundai-Kia K2 platform as the i20 and while it’s a little taller and chunkier than its supermini sibling, it’s much closer size-wise to the i20 than to the larger Kona SUV it sits below.

Right now the Bayon is only offered with an 89bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder with the mild-hybrid ditched from the line-up in 2024. Hyundai is expected to continue with its range of pure-petrol engines, with the possible inclusion of a fuel-sipping hybrid taken from the Kona. This would give it the tools to compete with rivals like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, as well as the Renault Captur and even the updated Toyota Yaris Cross.