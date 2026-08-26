Hyundai N RWD sports car and lots more due from brand’s performance division
The brand’s future looks bright with seven new N models coming and bold sales targets
Hyundai is working on a new rear-wheel drive high performance flagship for its sporty N sub-brand, taking the Korean company into new territory and closer proximity with new competitors. The announcement comes alongside plans for a large-scale expansion of the N brand in an investor presentation, one that will result in seven new models across four technical layouts, and a target of 100,000 sales per year.
The high-performance N series is destined to operate across all global markets, with varying levels of localisation to suit buyers. It’s clear that it forms a critical part of Hyundai’s growth plans globally – and it’s us that stands to benefit.
The Korean brand has also identified a gap in its N-branded range, and plans to fill the space between the full-fat N models and its N-Line cars with a new range of variants offering ‘everyday high performance’.
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A new front-engined, rear-wheel drive flagship
Most surprising of the announcements is development of a new front-engined, rear-wheel-drive sports model. The specific form is still to be confirmed, but we expect that it’ll be in the shape of a four-door saloon or fastback. Hyundai has toyed with a two-door coupe body in the striking N Vision 74 concept, but the project was quietly put on ice for various reasons, not least uncertainty around the demand for two-door cars like these.
Whatever form it takes, this RWD model will use a combustion powertrain with some help from Hyundai’s new hybrid technology, which is just about to come on-stream. The level of hybridisation is still unknown, but this new model won’t be quite as powerful or extreme as the Ioniq series of electric cars, which will continue to be the most powerful of all Hyundai’s N models.
What’s interesting is that as well as the rear-wheel-drive layout, there will be an all-wheel-drive option. We suspect that this will be a rear-biased system similar to that found in current Genesis models.
Precise timing for these new models has yet to be confirmed, but we know that they’re expected to be the most expensive N models in the brand’s immediate future, adding weight to the notion they could share much of their technology with future Genesis models.
Commitments to the front-wheel-drive hot hatchback
Hyundai’s more traditional hot hatchback program won’t be abandoned, either, because the company will offer a new-generation entry-level i20N, as well as a small high-performance ‘entry’ SUV in a similar mould to the Kona N. Just like the rear-drive models mentioned above, these will also feature hybridisation to keep them compliant with European regulations.
Slightly further up the tree is a new hot C-segment model, but with the European-spec i30 nearing the end of its life, it’ll be the Elantra (badged Avante in South Korea) that’ll get the high performance upgrade. However, Hyundai might yet still offer the Elantra in Europe once the petrol-powered i30 ceases production.
What else is in the pipeline?
With three front-drive models and the potential for two more rear and all-wheel-drive cars, it leaves two more to complete the seven-model plan. This is where a new electric model comes into focus, with the European-specific Ioniq 3 N all but certain to offer a high-performance BEV option.
The final spot could be taken by a Tucson N – a model that has been rumoured, but not confirmed, for a while now.
What about the range of N-lite models?
This explosion of new range-topping models will be joined by a middle-ranking line-up of performance models, sitting between the N-Line and full-fat N cars. These will utilise existing powertrains and technology from high-specification versions of the company’s standard models, giving Hyundai an equivalent to sub-brands like VW’s GTI or BMW’s M Performance models.
We mention those rival cars, because Hyundai is already moving to a higher plane and price range with its new models. Genesis is now being pitched upwards, with larger, more sophisticated and more expensive models that rival the BMW X7 rather than the 3 Series. This leaves room within its line-up for Hyundai to develop premium mainstream models, such as that ambitious new rear-wheel-drive model.
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