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Hyundai has hammered another nail into the estate car coffin

The Hyundai estate car is dead, with no plans for the brand to start producing new wagons in the future

By:Phil McNamara
21 Jun 2026
Hyundai i30 SW

Hyundai estate cars are dead – at least for the foreseeable future, European boss Xavier Martinet has told Auto Express. 

The i30 SW is the brand’s sole remaining wagon in European markets including France, Germany and Italy, but the C-segment car has already exited UK showrooms. Despite five new Hyundais flowing down the pipeline, none will scratch your estate-car itch.

“There’s a reason we don’t talk about estates much: in this segment demand is not growing,” Martinet told us. “The i30 is a vehicle that’s historically mostly been a fleet vehicle, where the price is often low and profits not so high.”

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Global demand for estates is also minimal, he added, with the bodystyle ignored in the world’s two biggest markets – China and the USA – in favour of SUVs. “Usually we manage to make more money with an SUV than a station wagon,” he added. 

So cold, hard economics have put SWs on ice. “You allocate your investment and [engineering] resources to projects that make the most sense. Right now there’s some demand, but not a lot, so it doesn’t justify it.”

Hyundai is in the midst of a big wave of new model introductions. First up is the compact but spacious Ioniq 3 hatchback, with two more small cars – replacements for the i20 hatchback and Bayon small SUV – also on the way. The next-gen Tucson SUV and a revised Kona are the final two pieces in the jigsaw.

The i30 came off UK sale in summer 2025. While it continues in left-hand drive markets, Hyundai says it was a simple decision to stop offering a version with the steering wheel on the right.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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