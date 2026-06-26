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The next Elantra? Wild Hyundai Avante spied testing in Europe

Hyundai’s compact saloon hasn’t been available in Europe for decades, but that could change with all-new version

By:Richard Ingram, Jordan Katsianis
29 Jun 2026
Hyundai Elantra testing - front 3/411

The Hyundai Avante – aka Elantra – has been revealed in South Korea with a striking, angular design and sloping roofline. But for those hankering after the Vision 74 Concept-inspired saloon, we’ve good news: it’s just been caught testing on European roads.

While that isn’t outright confirmation the next-generation Elantra is coming here, the fact it’s being developed in Germany by the firm’s European R&D team is a strong hint that its UK introduction is under consideration. Its predecessor sells in massive numbers across the United States and Asia, acting as a four-door version of the i30 hatchback that operates in the same class in Europe. 

However, with the demise of the European i30 confirmed, and Hyundai now fitting this model with more Euro-friendly hybrid powertrains, the funky-looking saloon could be on its way back to showrooms on this side of the Atlantic.

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These most recent spy pictures conceal much of the car’s surfacing, but we can still make out the sharp, T-shaped daytime running lights and separate headlights. That roofline is identical, and while the extreme edge of the tailgate is hidden, the steep drop-off gives the car plenty of presence. We can also see the vertical rear lights in action, while there are cut-outs in the camouflage for the horizontal elements too.

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This new eighth-generation model is a very different creature to the last medium-sized saloon Hyundai sold in Europe. To start with, it’s much bigger, at 4,765mm long – that’s about the same size as an Audi A5 Sportback – and it looks it, too, with much more grown-up proportions and scalpel-sharp styling. 

Coming from Hyundai’s Korean studio, the new Avante features the brand’s Art of Steel design language. This will also be applied to future models such as the next Tucson and Kona SUVs, but here it has produced an aggressive saloon with bulging wheelarches, a low-set and pointy nose and razor-sharp lighting. In fact, the eye-catching lighting design will be one that’ll spread to most, if not all, combustion-powered Hyundai models moving forward. 

Inside, the Avante’s cabin features the new Pleos Connect infotainment system that combines a massive 14.6-inch touchscreen (or a 12.9-inch unit on entry-level models) with a row of physical controls underneath. The dashboard architecture and its high-mounted driver’s display are also similar to those in the new Ioniq 3, with a comfortable ‘living room’ ambience a core deliverable for the overall design. 

Hyundai Elantra testing - rear 3/411

Under the bonnet, there’s a choice of a pair of engines. A rather old-fashioned naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor opens the range, but it’s the new 1.6-litre hybrid that’s expected to be fitted to the majority of models, even in petroleum-mad markets such as the US. It may also hold the key to Hyundai’s decision to bring this model over to the UK and Europe, because it’ll fill the gap that’s been vacated now the i30 hatch has ceased production. 

However, even if we don’t see the new Avante in UK showrooms, it is a very clear vision ahead of what Hyundai’s other next-generation models will look and feel like. Over to you Hyundai…

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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