The Hyundai Avante – aka Elantra – has been revealed in South Korea with a striking, angular design and sloping roofline. But for those hankering after the Vision 74 Concept-inspired saloon, we’ve good news: it’s just been caught testing on European roads.

While that isn’t outright confirmation the next-generation Elantra is coming here, the fact it’s being developed in Germany by the firm’s European R&D team is a strong hint that its UK introduction is under consideration. Its predecessor sells in massive numbers across the United States and Asia, acting as a four-door version of the i30 hatchback that operates in the same class in Europe.

However, with the demise of the European i30 confirmed, and Hyundai now fitting this model with more Euro-friendly hybrid powertrains, the funky-looking saloon could be on its way back to showrooms on this side of the Atlantic.

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These most recent spy pictures conceal much of the car’s surfacing, but we can still make out the sharp, T-shaped daytime running lights and separate headlights. That roofline is identical, and while the extreme edge of the tailgate is hidden, the steep drop-off gives the car plenty of presence. We can also see the vertical rear lights in action, while there are cut-outs in the camouflage for the horizontal elements too.