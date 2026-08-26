Hyundai has confirmed that it’s working on two new SUVs that’ll join its electric Ioniq range. The first will be a larger and more family-friendly model that’ll sit above the Ioniq 5, with the other slotting nicely between the Kona EV – which is unlikely to be available in the UK in its next generation – and the supermini-sized Ioniq 3 hatchback.

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Few technical details have been revealed, but the news comes as part of a wider strategy that’s been announced by the company. The announcements couldn’t have come soon enough, either, given that sister brand Kia is winning the race to electrify more of its models more quickly – with the results of that already being seen on the sales charts.

Timing for both of these new models is still yet to be confirmed, but they will be part of a wave of new models due for release in the next 12-18 months.

Family-friendly electric Hyundai SUV to nestle between 5 and 9

Sitting between the Ioniqs 5 and 9 will be a new family-friendly two-row or occasional three-row SUV. This model will sit closer to the 5 in terms of both price and size, but will have a boxier shape to offer a more versatile interior. While there has been no official information about the newcomer’s name, we suggest Ioniq 7 would best describe what we’re expecting to see.