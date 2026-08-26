We don’t know exactly how big the battery in the Santa Fe EREV is yet, but according to ChangHwan Kim, head of electrification energy solutions at Hyundai, it’ll be about half the size of an equivalent EV’s, which will help to reduce the weight and cost of the car. Yet he also claimed it will be able to deliver a power output and performance similar to the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 that has a battery twice the size.

“Through our cumulative experience and R&D capabilities, Hyundai’s battery solution dramatically reduces vehicle weight to maximise efficiency, creates a more spacious interior, and fully delivers the quiet yet dynamic driving experience that’s unique to electric vehicles,” said Kim.

The Hyundai Sante Fe EREV will launch early next year and will be produced in the company’s Alabama plant in the US. However, it’s not been confirmed if this new version of the SUV will be sold in Europe and the UK.

If it does, it would most likely replace the existing plug-in hybrid version, which offers up to 34 miles of pure-electric range. It is currently available from a little over £53,000, but you can save more than £8,000 on one with the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Range-extender powertrains are also going to join the Genesis line-up next year, and supposedly deliver up to 640 miles of range. We’re not sure if this tech is different in any way to that going into the Santa Fe, or what model it’ll first appear in.

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