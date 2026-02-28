Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month

Space for all the family and lots of kit

Plug-in hybrid can return up to 74.3mpg

Only £292 per month

The Hyundai Santa Fe makes practicality look cool, with its bold design sure to make you the talk of the office car park or school drop-off. Especially when you tell people that you managed to get this extremely spacious, seven-seat SUV with plug-in hybrid power for less than £300 per month.

This two-year lease deal for the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV in Premium trim is being offered by Evans Halshaw Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Granted, it requires an initial outlay of £3,746, but that is followed by monthly payments of only £292.

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We’re big fans of the latest Santa Fe, so we wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting to spend longer with it, and three-year agreements are available from £340 a month. Or if you are really keen to get your money’s worth, you can get the boldly-styled SUV for four years at less £375 per month.

All those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, which should be sufficient for anyone who’s simply going to use the Santa Fe for the school run. But, if you’re planning to cover more than that, you can also increase the allowance to 10,000 miles for £40 extra a month, or push it up to 12,000 and still only pay £350 per month.