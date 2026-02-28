Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month
The Santa Fe PHEV is an unmistakable presence with great practicality and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal Deal of the Day for 21 June.
- Space for all the family and lots of kit
- Plug-in hybrid can return up to 74.3mpg
- Only £292 per month
The Hyundai Santa Fe makes practicality look cool, with its bold design sure to make you the talk of the office car park or school drop-off. Especially when you tell people that you managed to get this extremely spacious, seven-seat SUV with plug-in hybrid power for less than £300 per month.
This two-year lease deal for the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV in Premium trim is being offered by Evans Halshaw Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Granted, it requires an initial outlay of £3,746, but that is followed by monthly payments of only £292.
We’re big fans of the latest Santa Fe, so we wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting to spend longer with it, and three-year agreements are available from £340 a month. Or if you are really keen to get your money’s worth, you can get the boldly-styled SUV for four years at less £375 per month.
All those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, which should be sufficient for anyone who’s simply going to use the Santa Fe for the school run. But, if you’re planning to cover more than that, you can also increase the allowance to 10,000 miles for £40 extra a month, or push it up to 12,000 and still only pay £350 per month.
Even though Premium is the Santa Fe’s entry-level trim, it comes with plenty of goodies, including heated leather seats up front, adaptive cruise control, front-and-rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and all the USB-C charging ports a modern family could need. Dual 12.3-inch screens with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are also included.
The interior of the Santa Fe feels more premium than some might expect from a Hyundai, while the car’s blocky shape ensures headroom is incredibly generous for even the tallest of passengers. They won’t be left wanting for legroom, either – in either the middle row or the rearmost one.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a single electric motor to deliver four-wheel drive, a hefty 284bhp and 0-62mph in just eight seconds. Despite the Santa Fe’s bulk, it’ll also return a frugal 74.3mpg and, thanks to a 13.8kWh battery, can travel over 33 miles on pure-electric power alone.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Santa Fe leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Santa Fe page.
Deals on Hyundai Santa Fe rivals
Check out the Hyundai Santa Fe deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…