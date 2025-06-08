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Car Deal of the Day: charming yet rugged Jeep Avenger for just £182 per month

Jeep’s baby SUV offers 4x4-esque looks and affordable running costs, especially with our Deal of the Day for 20 June

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Jun 2026
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering
  • Ruggedly handsome small SUV
  • Petrol engine and manual gearbox
  • Only £182 per month 

The Jeep Avenger can’t ford rivers or climb mountains like the brand’s Wrangler 4x4, but it’s ruggedly handsome and wonderfully charming. And the chunky little SUV is even more attractive right now, because it’s available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for less than £200 per month.

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This deal for the pure-petrol Jeep Avenger in Summit trim is being offered by VIP Gateway Leasing, and requires an initial payment of £2,558, allowing for monthly payments of just £182 for three years thereafter.  

That initial outlay represents 12 months of monthly payments, but if you don’t want to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce it to £615, which could be easier to stomach, and the monthly payments will only increase to £245. 

Similarly, all those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can also increase this to 8,000 miles for just £7 extra a month. Or you can push the allowance up to 10,000 miles and still only pay £195 per month. 

There are also plenty of deals available for the hybrid and pure-electric versions of the Avenger through our Buy A Car service. But with this one, behind Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille is a simple and solid-performing 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 99bhp and a healthy amount of torque

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The bassy exhaust note it produces also suits the Avenger’s character nicely, and we like the short throw on the six-speed manual gearbox, too. Plus, Jeep says this set-up can return up to 49.6mpg, and during our own testing we managed to achieve 47mpg.

In Summit trim, the Avenger comes with LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

Inside, build quality is decent and the screens are responsive. There’s not a whole lot of room for passengers in the rear, but the 380-litre boot is bigger than the average supermini’s and comes close to matching a Volkswagen Golf for capacity.

Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger page.

Deals on Jeep Avenger rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £25,016Avg. savings £2,411
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £24,015Avg. savings £2,300
New Volkswagen T-Cross

Configure now

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New in-stock Dacia DusterCash £20,976Avg. savings £1,332
New Dacia Duster

Configure now

Check out the Jeep Avenger deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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