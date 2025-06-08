Car Deal of the Day: charming yet rugged Jeep Avenger for just £182 per month

Ruggedly handsome small SUV

Petrol engine and manual gearbox

Only £182 per month

The Jeep Avenger can’t ford rivers or climb mountains like the brand’s Wrangler 4x4, but it’s ruggedly handsome and wonderfully charming. And the chunky little SUV is even more attractive right now, because it’s available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for less than £200 per month.

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This deal for the pure-petrol Jeep Avenger in Summit trim is being offered by VIP Gateway Leasing, and requires an initial payment of £2,558, allowing for monthly payments of just £182 for three years thereafter.

That initial outlay represents 12 months of monthly payments, but if you don’t want to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce it to £615, which could be easier to stomach, and the monthly payments will only increase to £245.

Similarly, all those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you can also increase this to 8,000 miles for just £7 extra a month. Or you can push the allowance up to 10,000 miles and still only pay £195 per month.

There are also plenty of deals available for the hybrid and pure-electric versions of the Avenger through our Buy A Car service. But with this one, behind Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille is a simple and solid-performing 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 99bhp and a healthy amount of torque.