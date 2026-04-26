Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 is a great-looking SUV for under £230 a month

Italian designed and tuned in Britain, the Changan Deepal S07 is very reasonably priced. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 June.

By:George Armitage
19 Jun 2026
New Changan Deepal S07 - side action, front
  • Stylish Italian design
  • High equipment levels
  • Only £229.92 a month

There’s a tonne of new Chinese cars on sale right now, all trying to tempt you away from the established household brands that have been here for decades. Which probably explains why this very well-equipped, spacious and good-looking electric SUV from Changan is so reasonably priced. 

Thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the Changan Deepal S07 is available for as little as £229.92, undercutting a whole swathe of similarly sized electric SUVs from more well known marques.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal from Leasing Options requires £3,159.03 to be put down as a 12-month initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Lowering the upfront payment to nine months saves you just over £500, and bumps up the monthly outlay to a still very reasonable £250.77. Switching to 8,000 miles will cost you an extra £18.97 a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £21.12 on the nine-month one. 

Changan keeps things simple with the Deepal S07, as there’s only one trim level. As such, everything bar the kitchen sink is thrown at it, with luxuries such as a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, a head-up display, plus much more.

The Deepal S07 has another ace up its sleeve compared to other Chinese models that have arrived in the UK over the past year, because it has been designed in Italy and has British chassis tuning. It’s a roomy car, too, with a spacious rear cabin and large 510-litre boot. Interior fit and finish is excellent for a car at this price point.

Be aware, though, that the S07 doesn’t have best-in-class range and charging abilities, even if its 295-mile range and 92kW maximum DC charging speed will be good enough for many. 

New Changan Deepal S07 - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Changhan Deepal S07 leasing offers from leading providers on our Changan Deepal S07 page.

Deals on Changan Deepal S07 rivals

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £385 ppm**
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

New BYD Sealion 7From £440 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £338 ppm**

Check out the Changan Deepal S07 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: a Renault Symbioz for just £143 a month is jaw-dropping value
Renault Symbioz - front action

Car Deal of the Day: a Renault Symbioz for just £143 a month is jaw-dropping value

Renault’s Symbioz offers a lot for families on a budget. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 June.
News
18 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Prius is a fuel-sipping champ for just £239 a month
Toyota Prius - front cornering, close

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Prius is a fuel-sipping champ for just £239 a month

The Toyota Prius was a trendsetter in the 2000s, and the latest version is our Deal of the Day for 17 June.
News
17 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Alpine A290 is a hot hatch for a laughably low £269 a month
Alpine A290 UK - dynamic front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Alpine A290 is a hot hatch for a laughably low £269 a month

The Alpine A290 is as sharp to drive as it looks, and is our Deal of the Day for 16 June
News
16 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: rough ‘n’ ready with a Jeep Compass for £191 a month
Jeep Compass - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: rough ‘n’ ready with a Jeep Compass for £191 a month

The Jeep Compass has style and panache on its side, and is our Deal of the Day for 15 June.
News
15 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV hedges bets with EV and hybrid power
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV hedges bets with EV and hybrid power

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
17 Jun 2026
New Citroen Berlingo MPV aims to be the perfect SUV antidote
Citroen Berlingo - watermarked

New Citroen Berlingo MPV aims to be the perfect SUV antidote

The new Citroen Berlingo will be simple, spacious and stylish, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
15 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Alpine A290 is a hot hatch for a laughably low £269 a month
Alpine A290 UK - dynamic front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Alpine A290 is a hot hatch for a laughably low £269 a month

The Alpine A290 is as sharp to drive as it looks, and is our Deal of the Day for 16 June
News
16 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content