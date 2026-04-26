Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 is a great-looking SUV for under £230 a month

Stylish Italian design

High equipment levels

Only £229.92 a month

There’s a tonne of new Chinese cars on sale right now, all trying to tempt you away from the established household brands that have been here for decades. Which probably explains why this very well-equipped, spacious and good-looking electric SUV from Changan is so reasonably priced.

Thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the Changan Deepal S07 is available for as little as £229.92, undercutting a whole swathe of similarly sized electric SUVs from more well known marques.

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This two-year deal from Leasing Options requires £3,159.03 to be put down as a 12-month initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Lowering the upfront payment to nine months saves you just over £500, and bumps up the monthly outlay to a still very reasonable £250.77. Switching to 8,000 miles will cost you an extra £18.97 a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £21.12 on the nine-month one.

Changan keeps things simple with the Deepal S07, as there’s only one trim level. As such, everything bar the kitchen sink is thrown at it, with luxuries such as a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, a head-up display, plus much more.

The Deepal S07 has another ace up its sleeve compared to other Chinese models that have arrived in the UK over the past year, because it has been designed in Italy and has British chassis tuning. It’s a roomy car, too, with a spacious rear cabin and large 510-litre boot. Interior fit and finish is excellent for a car at this price point.

Be aware, though, that the S07 doesn’t have best-in-class range and charging abilities, even if its 295-mile range and 92kW maximum DC charging speed will be good enough for many.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Changhan Deepal S07 leasing offers from leading providers on our Changan Deepal S07 page.

Check out the Changan Deepal S07 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…