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Car Deal of the Day: a Renault Symbioz for just £143 a month is jaw-dropping value

Renault’s Symbioz offers a lot for families on a budget. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 June.

By:Shane Wilkinson
18 Jun 2026
Renault Symbioz - front action
  • Practical SUV with sliding back seats
  • High-spec Techno Esprit Alpine model
  • Only £142.91 a month

The Renault Symbioz has long offered tremendous value for money in the leasing market, but this deal made our jaws drop. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the French SUV for a bargain £142.91 a month. It's a two-year deal with a very reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,114.91, and an annual mileage cap of 5,000. 

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You can save yourself around £900 upfront by switching to the nine-month initial payment option. Do this and it only bumps up the monthly payment to £155.92. Adjusting the mileage cap to 8,000 costs around £25 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

What the Symbioz may lack in desirability and kerb appeal, it makes up for in equipment and practicality. It's a very spacious small family SUV, with a 492-litre boot and the option to slide the back seats for greater comfort and space. 

The reason this deal caught our eye is that it's for the mid-spec Techno Esprit Alpine trim. This model gets smart-looking 19-inch Alpine alloys wheels and a powered, hands-free tailgate. This is on top of the entry-level car's excellent touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in. 

Under the bonnet lies a 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine. Its performance is perfectly decent, with 0-62mph taking a little over 11 seconds, but the real highlight is fuel economy, with Renault claiming an average of nearly 48mpg.

Renault Symbioz - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Symbioz leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Symbioz page.

Check out the Renault Symbioz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on the Symbioz and alternatives

Renault Symbioz

Renault Symbioz

New in-stock Renault SymbiozCash £24,005Avg. savings £3,899
New Renault Symbioz

Configure now

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,333Avg. savings £5,987
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

New in-stock Skoda KaroqCash £24,121Avg. savings £8,115
New Skoda Karoq

Configure now

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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