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Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Prius is a fuel-sipping champ for just £239 a month

The Toyota Prius was a trendsetter in the 2000s, and the latest version is our Deal of the Day for 17 June.

By:George Armitage
17 Jun 2026
Toyota Prius - front cornering, close
  • Sleek styling; good to drive
  • Efficient PHEV power; 52-mile electric range
  • Only £238.96 a month

Hybrid technology might seem normal these days, but there was a time when it was weird and revolutionary. The Toyota Prius was one of the original trend-setters, and you can have the latest generation for well under £250 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, UK Carline is offering the eco-minded hatchback for just £238.96 a month on a three-year agreement. There’s an initial 12-month payment of £2,867.47, plus a mileage cap of 5,000 a year. 

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Tweaking the terms sees a £500-plus saving with a nine-month initial payment, with the monthly outlay only rising to £238.96. Bumping the mileage up to a more flexible 8,000 a year will only cost you £10.49 extra a month on the nine-month initial payment option, or £9.78 on the 12-month one. 

The latest Prius has shunned its predecessors’ challenging looks, favouring a sleek, head-turning design. It’s also offered purely as a plug-in hybrid for the first time. 

There’s a 2.0-litre petrol engine under the bonnet, mated to an electric motor and a battery. Combined power is a pretty potent 220bhp, while Toyota promises an electric driving range of 52 miles and over 176mpg; even with a depleted battery, we’ve found 80mpg to be easily achievable in our tests. 

This generation of Prius is also the best of the breed to drive, with an agile chassis and accurate steering.

Design is the trim on offer here, and there’s a decent haul of standard kit. You can expect 19-inch alloys, an LED rear light bar, a large central touchscreen with in-built sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus much more. 

Toyota Prius - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota Prius leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota Prius page.

Deals on Toyota Prius rivals

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New in-stock Toyota CorollaCash £30,845
New Toyota Corolla

Configure now

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £32,347Avg. savings £2,107
New Honda Civic

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,706Avg. savings £2,419
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Check out the Toyota Prius deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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