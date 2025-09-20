Retro looks; 216bhp GT Performance+ model

20 per cent off Gridserve charging

Only £269.26 a month

Alpine's racy take on the Renault 5, the A290, is looking like a tempting proposition right now, with leasing deals under £270 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the souped-up retro EV for just £269.26 a month on a two-year deal.

To get the ball rolling, £3,526.12 is required as an initial payment – it's a 12-month sum, and there's an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

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Tweaking the terms still makes this deal good value too. You could save around £600 on the initial payment by opting for a nine-month figure, with the monthly price rising to £294.50 – a little chunky, admittedly, but the advantage is you'll be paying less up front.

Raising the mileage cap to 8,000 is cheaper than going for the 6,000-mile option, and costs either £19.58 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £21.42 on the nine-month.

And, because this is a deal from Carwow Leasey, you could save yourself a fortune if you frequently use roadside rapid chargers. This agreement comes with a voucher for 20 per cent off Gridserve's charging points right across the country, valid for a year.

What we like about this deal is that it's for the mid-spec GT Performance+ spec. This adds sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 5S tyres, Brembo four-piston monobloc front brake calipers painted in 'rouge', black Alpine badging, and the Alpine Telemetrics Expert, which gives performance driving tips and challenges.

While you get extra equipment over the entry-level GT+, all models get the same gorgeous bodykit, flared wheelarches, and rally-inspired daytime running lights. The interior also has an upmarket look thanks to a Nappa leather steering wheel and blue trim.

This GT Performance+ model gets the high-power motor, too. There's 216bhp available, giving a rapid 0-62mph acceleration time of just 6.4 seconds. It's a grippy car, too, with outstanding handling. It adds a little bite to the already-excellent Renault 5 underpinnings.

The 52kWh battery, meanwhile, gives a claimed range of 224 miles.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alpine A290 leasing offers from leading providers on our Alpine A290 page.

Check out the Alpine A290 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…