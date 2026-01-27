New Hyundai Santa Fe will be as boxy as ever, but with some extra EV flair

We’ve once again spotted the new Hyundai Santa Fe testing ahead of its full unveiling later this year. The seven-seat SUV is set to get an all-new look inspired by the Korean maker’s electric models, plus the latest infotainment tech, as well as an improved petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Hyundai Santa Fe facelift: what will it look like?

Although it’s shrouded in heavy camouflage, it’s clear that the new Hyundai Santa Fe will adopt a whole new front and rear-end design. Looking past the dazzle wrap we can see a pair of vertical LED daytime running lights which sit at either side of the Santa Fe’s nose. We expect them to be joined by a lightbar spanning the entire bonnet line, with the headlights themselves mounted next to the grille.

It’s much the same story around the back where, instead of the gloss black strip and H-shaped taillights of the outgoing car, the facelifted Hyundai SUV will get vertical units, similar to those on the full-sized Range Rover. It’s likely the updated Santa Fe will retain its boxy design and bear a striking resemblance to the iconic luxury off-roader, as well as Hyundai’s line-up of Ioniq EVs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s not all, because buyers can also expect new colour and alloy wheel options plus, for foreign markets such as the U.S, even some off-road-inspired trim levels. In the UK, however, we expect a relatively condensed model line-up to keep production costs low. As yet, it’s unclear how much the new Santa Fe will cost – most likely a smidge more than the current model – although you can currently get a pre-facelift version with discounts of up to £10,000 via Auto Express Buy A Car.

Will the tech inside change?

Inside, the facelifted Santa Fe will do away with the dual 12.3-inch screen set-up of the current car and instead introduce the all-new arrangement seen in the new Ioniq 3. This comprises a large centre touchscreen that sits above a row of physical toggle switches, plus a slim, separate digital instrument cluster.