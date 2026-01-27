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New Hyundai Santa Fe will be as boxy as ever, but with some extra EV flair

Hyundai’s biggest seller will get all-new looks and tech plus updated hybrid powertrains when it arrives later this year

By:Tom Jervis
30 Jun 2026
New Hyundai Santa Fe facelift - front 3/411

We’ve once again spotted the new Hyundai Santa Fe testing ahead of its full unveiling later this year. The seven-seat SUV is set to get an all-new look inspired by the Korean maker’s electric models, plus the latest infotainment tech, as well as an improved petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Hyundai Santa Fe facelift: what will it look like?

Although it’s shrouded in heavy camouflage, it’s clear that the new Hyundai Santa Fe will adopt a whole new front and rear-end design. Looking past the dazzle wrap we can see a pair of vertical LED daytime running lights which sit at either side of the Santa Fe’s nose. We expect them to be joined by a lightbar spanning the entire bonnet line, with the headlights themselves mounted next to the grille.

It’s much the same story around the back where, instead of the gloss black strip and H-shaped taillights of the outgoing car, the facelifted Hyundai SUV will get vertical units, similar to those on the full-sized Range Rover. It’s likely the updated Santa Fe will retain its boxy design and bear a striking resemblance to the iconic luxury off-roader, as well as Hyundai’s line-up of Ioniq EVs.

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That’s not all, because buyers can also expect new colour and alloy wheel options plus, for foreign markets such as the U.S, even some off-road-inspired trim levels. In the UK, however, we expect a relatively condensed model line-up to keep production costs low. As yet, it’s unclear how much the new Santa Fe will cost – most likely a smidge more than the current model – although you can currently get a pre-facelift version with discounts of up to £10,000 via Auto Express Buy A Car.

Will the tech inside change?

Inside, the facelifted Santa Fe will do away with the dual 12.3-inch screen set-up of the current car and instead introduce the all-new arrangement seen in the new Ioniq 3. This comprises a large centre touchscreen that sits above a row of physical toggle switches, plus a slim, separate digital instrument cluster. 

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From our experience with this Android-based set-up, we like how the important information is right in your eyeline. And while we haven’t had all that much opportunity to dig into the touchscreen’s features, it looks pretty slick and easy to navigate.

Will it be electric?

New Hyundai Santa Fe facelift - front 3/411

Despite adopting Ioniq-inspired design cues, the updated Hyundai Santa Fe will use the same underpinnings as the outgoing car and feature updated full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. There won’t be a full-electric version – that’s the remit of the Hyundai Ioniq 9.

Despite the Santa Fe undergoing a significant facelift in 2024, it’s perhaps no surprise that Hyundai has decided to update the car again, especially given that it’s one of the brand’s biggest sellers both in the UK and internationally. It could be a while before British buyers get their hands on the new car, though, with other markets, such as North America, likely being prioritised.

In any case, it’s looking like a busy year for Hyundai and its SUV models, with a new compact model called the Venue possibly on the cards. Later in the year or early next, an all-new Tucson will be launched – which isn’t just Hyundai’s best seller, but one of the world’s biggest-selling SUVs outright. 

Are you in the market for a family-friendly SUV? Check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals. 

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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