Hyundai has expanded its range of all-electric Ioniq-badged models once again. The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 3 has just opened for orders in the UK to contest the ever more congested electric supermini sector.

Pricing for the Hyundai Ioniq 3 kicks off at £21,870, which makes it £1,915 cheaper than the upcoming base version of the Cupra Raval and £1,575 cheaper than the Renault 4. Besides those cars, the Hyundai also has to compete with the Renault 5, and the Cupra’s sister models, the Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Polo.

Sharing the same underpinnings as the Ioniq 3 is the new Kia EV2, though the Ioniq 3 undercuts its sibling by £2,375. In fact, the Ioniq 3 is also £1,885 less expensive than the smaller Hyundai Inster electric supermini, underlining its focus on value of money.

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That headline price tag is for the small battery car in base ‘Advance’ trim and with a single metallic red no cost paint option. Above this are Advance, Premium, Ultimate and N Line Evo models that all come with the larger battery. Hyundai says it is confident all the larger battery Ioniq 3 cars will receive the government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant so its given customers who place a reservation now a ‘£1,500 Hyundai Reservation Saving’ on those models.