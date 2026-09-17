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Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso: Paris show concept’s name confirmed

The name, translating as ‘red heart’, will be emblazoned on a new concept car set to be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in October

By:Richard Ingram
29 Sep 2026
Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso - name

Alfa Romeo has revealed the name of its new concept car, which will be revealed in full at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October. The Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso, which translates from Italian to English as ‘red heart’, has been described by the brand as something “every Alfisti has been waiting for”.

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A previous teaser video issued by Alfa Romeo led us to believe the car would be called ‘Battito Rosso’, but that was a mere red herring; the company has now officially confirmed the name as Cuorerosso. 

Alfa says the name “encapsulates the brand's deepest essence by merging two symbols thoroughly rooted in its identity: Red, the color of passion and an unmistakable sign of the Alfa Romeo imagination, and Heart, the origin of that same energy and symbol of the visceral relationship that unites every Biscione-brand creation with its drivers.”

Alfa Romeo Paris Motor Show 2026

Beyond the name, the company refrained from giving us any concrete information on the concept. So it’s unclear what, exactly, is in store – a new SUV, perhaps, that will bridge the gap between the Tonale and Stelvio; a compact hatchback to recreate the spirit of the 147 and Giulietta; or maybe even a design that points us towards the all-electric successor to the Giulia saloon. 

A teaser image (above) that went with the aforementioned release shows us the concept will be painted in familiar Alfa red, and the brand says it will add “sportiness” to make the concept a “masterpiece”. Read into that what you will. The concept is also claimed to be a driver’s car, with the release stating it is “created for those who still love to drive and seek authentic experiences behind the wheel”.

The Paris show runs from 12 to 18 October, with Alfa’s big unveiling expected on the first day. 

Looking to scratch that Alfa itch? The Auto Express Buy A Car service has everything an ‘Alfisti’ needs, from the compact Mito to the 4C Spider and the Giulia Quadrifoglio

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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