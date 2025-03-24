The all-new, pint-sized Smart #2 is primed and ready for its world debut on 12 October at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, promising to deliver “unmatched urban agility”.

After Smart launched three SUVs back-to-back, the long-awaited successor to the innovative ForTwo marks the brand’s return to its roots. And at less than three metres long, the new two-seat runabout will still be about the same size as its famously ultra-compact predecessors.

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Underneath is a brand-new, purpose-built platform, called the Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), which “demonstrates how intelligent use of space, agility, safety and everyday electric usability can be brought together in a vehicle of this size,” according to the brand.

Cramming everything Smart wanted onto an all-electric architecture and within a sub-three-metre-long package apparently posed a tough challenge for the engineers. However, the brand says they’ve managed to deliver generous cabin space, advanced powertrain tech, robust safety structures and agile driving dynamics, all in one super-small vehicle.

Smart says the new #2 combines its ultra-compact dimensions with unmatched manoeuvrability, and a turning circle of just 6.95 metres is the proof. That’s the same as the last ForTwo’s, far better than the Fiat 500e’s 9.6-metre turning circle, and so tight that you could do a U-turn on London’s narrow streets without touching any kerbs.