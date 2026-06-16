Refreshed Geely EX5 now boasts the world’s fastest charging

The Geely EX5 only arrived in the UK earlier this year, but the all-electric family SUV is getting a significant update in its home Chinese market with new batteries, motors and a suite of technological revisions.

We were already aware a facelifted EX5 was on the way in China thanks to patent applications, and now the Kia EV3 and Renault Scenic rival has gone on sale in its new form, confirming a huge power bump to go with a sizable range boost and world-leading charging speeds.

Geely recently unveiled ‘Smart Charging’, essentially its response to BYD’s Flash Charging tech. Capable of charging up to 2,250kW, Geely’s system beats BYD’s 1,500kW output and it’s compatible with the EX5, meaning a 10-70 per cent top-up could take under nine minutes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The EX5 we get in the UK comes with a 60.22kWh battery and a 215bhp motor powering the front wheels, and while the Chinese-market car retains this configuration as a base-spec option, there are now 61.52kWh and 70kWh battery alternatives with a 328bhp motor.

The new motor is mounted on the rear axle, too, so if Geely does decide to bring the facelifted EX5 to the UK, it should drive noticeably differently to the current model. Torque, at 320Nm, remains unchanged, but the EX5 now completes 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds, just over a second quicker than previously. Placing the motor at the back has also unlocked a 160-litre front boot, although there’s no indication that the EX5’s 410-litre luggage capacity at the rear has been affected.