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Awards

Electric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo

The Kia PV5 Cargo is the 2026 Auto Express Electric Van of the Year, with the Ford E-Transit Custom and Ford Explorer Commercial commended

By:Dean Gibson
30 Jun 2026
Kia PV5 Cargo - Electric Van of the Year

With a number of manufacturers already well established in the van market, it’s tough for a new model to make an impression, regardless of what powers it. But the Kia PV5 Cargo has made an impact that could see the Korean maker shake up the commercial vehicle sector.

Electric powertrains are at the heart of Kia’s ambitions to become a leading light in the field. For the PV5 Cargo there are 52kWh and 71kWh batteries, each paired with different power outputs. You’re looking at 177 miles per charge for the Standard Range model, while the Long Range has an official maximum of 258 miles, and both should be able to do a day’s work on a full battery. When it comes to topping up, a maximum DC rate of 150kW will get the larger battery from 10-80 per cent in half an hour, while all versions of the Cargo have a three-phase 11kW connector for quick AC charging.

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The boxy Kia pushes the boundaries of the small van sector in terms of dimensions, but it’s no larger than a Volkswagen ID. Buzz, while a cargo capacity of 4.4 cubic metres places it in the same category as extended versions of the Citroen Berlingo and Renault Kangoo.

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But where the PV5 Cargo really excels is in the way that it drives. While rival manufacturers have talked about offering a car-like drive from their vans, the PV5 feels like the real deal, with responsive controls and an ease of use that will take the stress out of a working week. Add in the peace of mind that is offered by Kia’s seven-year warranty, and the PV5 is a winner.

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Our choice

Keep things simple and the PV5 offers good value for the amount of space it has to offer. There’s a 258-mile range with this model, which is ideal for those longer-distance jobs.

Commended

Ford E-Transit Custom

The electric version of the mid-sized Ford Transit Custom offers a decent range and the same trims as the diesel and PHEV. Clever kit includes Ford’s Pro Power system that allows you to use the drive battery as an external power source.

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Ford Explorer Commercial

Ideal for users who need a van that doesn’t require a heavy payload, but do want a long range and a secure storage space. Blacked-out windows hide the cargo area, while up front is a plusher cabin than in most other vans.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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