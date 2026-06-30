Electric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
The Kia PV5 Cargo is the 2026 Auto Express Electric Van of the Year, with the Ford E-Transit Custom and Ford Explorer Commercial commended
With a number of manufacturers already well established in the van market, it’s tough for a new model to make an impression, regardless of what powers it. But the Kia PV5 Cargo has made an impact that could see the Korean maker shake up the commercial vehicle sector.
Electric powertrains are at the heart of Kia’s ambitions to become a leading light in the field. For the PV5 Cargo there are 52kWh and 71kWh batteries, each paired with different power outputs. You’re looking at 177 miles per charge for the Standard Range model, while the Long Range has an official maximum of 258 miles, and both should be able to do a day’s work on a full battery. When it comes to topping up, a maximum DC rate of 150kW will get the larger battery from 10-80 per cent in half an hour, while all versions of the Cargo have a three-phase 11kW connector for quick AC charging.
The boxy Kia pushes the boundaries of the small van sector in terms of dimensions, but it’s no larger than a Volkswagen ID. Buzz, while a cargo capacity of 4.4 cubic metres places it in the same category as extended versions of the Citroen Berlingo and Renault Kangoo.
But where the PV5 Cargo really excels is in the way that it drives. While rival manufacturers have talked about offering a car-like drive from their vans, the PV5 feels like the real deal, with responsive controls and an ease of use that will take the stress out of a working week. Add in the peace of mind that is offered by Kia’s seven-year warranty, and the PV5 is a winner.
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Our choice
- Kia PV5 Cargo L2 Essential Long Range (£31,930 ex VAT)
Keep things simple and the PV5 offers good value for the amount of space it has to offer. There’s a 258-mile range with this model, which is ideal for those longer-distance jobs.
Commended
The electric version of the mid-sized Ford Transit Custom offers a decent range and the same trims as the diesel and PHEV. Clever kit includes Ford’s Pro Power system that allows you to use the drive battery as an external power source.
Ford Explorer Commercial
Ideal for users who need a van that doesn’t require a heavy payload, but do want a long range and a secure storage space. Blacked-out windows hide the cargo area, while up front is a plusher cabin than in most other vans.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…