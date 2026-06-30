Electric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo

But where the PV5 Cargo really excels is in the way that it drives. While rival manufacturers have talked about offering a car-like drive from their vans, the PV5 feels like the real deal, with responsive controls and an ease of use that will take the stress out of a working week. Add in the peace of mind that is offered by Kia’s seven-year warranty, and the PV5 is a winner.

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Our choice

Kia PV5 Cargo L2 Essential Long Range (£31,930 ex VAT)

Keep things simple and the PV5 offers good value for the amount of space it has to offer. There’s a 258-mile range with this model, which is ideal for those longer-distance jobs.

Commended

Ford E-Transit Custom

The electric version of the mid-sized Ford Transit Custom offers a decent range and the same trims as the diesel and PHEV. Clever kit includes Ford’s Pro Power system that allows you to use the drive battery as an external power source.

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Ford Explorer Commercial

Ideal for users who need a van that doesn’t require a heavy payload, but do want a long range and a secure storage space. Blacked-out windows hide the cargo area, while up front is a plusher cabin than in most other vans.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners