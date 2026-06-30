Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tron
The Audi A6 e-tron is the 2026 Auto Express Large Company Car of the Year, with the BMW i5 and Volkswagen ID.7 commended
Audi was a little slow out of the blocks when it came to offering an EV in the traditional executive-car class, but the A6 e-tron was well worth the wait. The advanced PPE architecture is used to full effect as the basis for what is a thoroughly well rounded package – whether you pick the Sportback or Avant estate bodystyle. With a satisfyingly long range and top-class comfort, the A6 had no trouble cruising off with our 2026 Large Company Car of the Year crown.
The variety of powertrain options ensures a broad appeal. The base 282bhp models dip under £64,000, give you a 383-mile range and aren’t going to leave any business users feeling short-changed. The larger-battery cars are a different ball game in terms of power output, with at least 362bhp and official range figures of up to 463 miles on a charge. Choose quattro all-wheel drive or the 496bhp S6 and there’s serious capability, but the strength of the A6 in all its forms is the smoothness, refinement and tactility the engineers have managed to wring out of it. It’s simply a pleasure to drive.
The cabin design contributes to this sense of well-being with well assembled, good-quality materials. Crucially for the company-car market, the gap in perceived quality between base and top models is not a gulf, while a sensible blend of physical buttons and touchscreen controls – either in fixed positions or within menus – makes acclimatisation easy. The screens themselves are sharp and responsive, too. A little more rear legroom would have been nice, but overall, the A6 e-tron feels like Audi doing what Audi does best.
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Our choice
- Audi A6 e-tron Sport Performance (£69,635)
It’s worth upgrading to a model with the 100kWh battery for the extra performance and range it brings, but you can save by sticking with base Sport trim, which is still well equipped.
Commended
The i5 upholds BMW’s formidable record in the executive-car class. It’s got the driver-focused edge on which the brand built its name, but the electric powertrain helps take refinement to a new level. A high-class, spacious cabin is the icing on the cake.
The Volkswagen ID.7 isn’t lacking in premium feel, but it still manages to stand out from other company-car options because of how much you get for the money. High equipment levels – particularly in terms of driver-assistance systems – a roomy cabin and a composed drive make it a genuinely compelling choice.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
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Audi A6
Volkswagen Id.7