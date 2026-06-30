Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tron

Audi was a little slow out of the blocks when it came to offering an EV in the traditional executive-car class, but the A6 e-tron was well worth the wait. The advanced PPE architecture is used to full effect as the basis for what is a thoroughly well rounded package – whether you pick the Sportback or Avant estate bodystyle. With a satisfyingly long range and top-class comfort, the A6 had no trouble cruising off with our 2026 Large Company Car of the Year crown.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The variety of powertrain options ensures a broad appeal. The base 282bhp models dip under £64,000, give you a 383-mile range and aren’t going to leave any business users feeling short-changed. The larger-battery cars are a different ball game in terms of power output, with at least 362bhp and official range figures of up to 463 miles on a charge. Choose quattro all-wheel drive or the 496bhp S6 and there’s serious capability, but the strength of the A6 in all its forms is the smoothness, refinement and tactility the engineers have managed to wring out of it. It’s simply a pleasure to drive.

The cabin design contributes to this sense of well-being with well assembled, good-quality materials. Crucially for the company-car market, the gap in perceived quality between base and top models is not a gulf, while a sensible blend of physical buttons and touchscreen controls – either in fixed positions or within menus – makes acclimatisation easy. The screens themselves are sharp and responsive, too. A little more rear legroom would have been nice, but overall, the A6 e-tron feels like Audi doing what Audi does best.