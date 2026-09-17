Volvo’s chief designer wants to bring back physical buttons after listening to feedback from customers and the media, with the return to tactile controls expected to be a key part of the brand’s latest design direction that’ll be previewed early next year by a new concept car.

Thomas Ingenlath was the man responsible for making Volvo more cool and desirable via its last major product overhaul a little over a decade ago, which led to the Swedish outfit becoming a proper premium player. Now, after launching offshoot brand Polestar, he’s returned to the role of Volvo design director and isn’t wasting any time.

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The design boss said there were three things he wanted to improve on Volvo’s cars when he returned to the brand, with the lack of physical buttons in its latest models’ interiors being one of them. What Ingenlath will not do, however, is have masses of them carpeting the dashboard as was the case in some previous cars.

He explained: “We have to listen to our customers and really recognise that how the interaction is in the cars today is, to say it frankly, not appreciated. The overemphasis of screens and the interaction with the screens is something that customers and journalists heavily criticise, and we have to aim for a better harmony, a better balance, between the interaction that we have with our digital device and the physical interaction.”