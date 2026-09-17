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Volvo to go car crazy with 13 new models in 4 years

The Swedish firm has committed to launching seven all-new cars for Western markets, including hybrid and pure-electric models

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Sep 2026
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Volvo has announced it will launch no fewer than 13 new cars by the end of 2030 in what is set to be the biggest and most ambitious product offensive in the Swedish brand’s 99-year history. And it has hinted that estate cars are part of that plan. 

“Our ambition is to be the leading premium car brand,” said CEO Håkan Samuelsson while outlining the company’s new strategy at a presentation, and “our showrooms will look very different in 2030.” A key part of Volvo’s new product plan is a more regionalised range of cars; seven of the new models are for western markets including the US, Europe and the UK, with the remaining six exclusively for China. The plan includes both hybrids and EVs.

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Volvo hasn’t confirmed yet what each of these new models will be. However, it did announce that its next electric car will launch in 2027 and will make use of the capability of the new SPA3 architecture – the uncompromising, highly flexible EV platform that underpins the Volvo EX60 SUV – to be used for low cars such as saloons and, you guessed it, estates. 

Thomas Ingenlath, who recently returned to the role of Volvo’s chief designer after leading sister brand Polestar, promised a new concept will be revealed in spring 2027 to preview the next era of the brand’s design. 

He didn’t give much away, but images of the classic Volvo P1800 ES shooting brake estate from the Sixties were showing in the background as the design boss talked about what’s to come, and how the brand’s history and heritage will be part of its new design direction. 

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The timing would be ideal too, as Volvo – universally recognised as the king of estate cars – celebrates its centenary next year. What’s more, the product plan will see the brand expand into new segments that it is not currently active in, and the electric estate car sector is one of these.

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One of the few models that we do know is coming is a new ‘sizable electric D-segment SUV’ for the American market, which should also use the SPA3 architecture and sit between the EX60 and larger seven-seat EX90

Petrol-powered models for the Western markets are going to be based on the SPA2 platform, as used by the XC60 and XC90. The pair were updated this week with a brand-new long-range plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers a class-leading zero-emission driving range of up to 124 miles.

The six new models for China will be developed in collaboration with Volvo’s parent company Geely, using shared platforms and a dedicated tech stack, and will be delivered with “true China speed” to keep pace with the competition over there. Volvo already has two China-only models: the EM90 MPV and the XC70 SUV

However, even though Volvo is heading in a new direction with its product plan and business strategies, chief strategy and product officer Michael Fleiss gave an assurance that the brand’s core principles will not change – particularly its focus on design, safety and quality standards.

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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