Volvo to go car crazy with 13 new models in 4 years

Volvo has announced it will launch no fewer than 13 new cars by the end of 2030 in what is set to be the biggest and most ambitious product offensive in the Swedish brand’s 99-year history. And it has hinted that estate cars are part of that plan.

“Our ambition is to be the leading premium car brand,” said CEO Håkan Samuelsson while outlining the company’s new strategy at a presentation, and “our showrooms will look very different in 2030.” A key part of Volvo’s new product plan is a more regionalised range of cars; seven of the new models are for western markets including the US, Europe and the UK, with the remaining six exclusively for China. The plan includes both hybrids and EVs.

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Volvo hasn’t confirmed yet what each of these new models will be. However, it did announce that its next electric car will launch in 2027 and will make use of the capability of the new SPA3 architecture – the uncompromising, highly flexible EV platform that underpins the Volvo EX60 SUV – to be used for low cars such as saloons and, you guessed it, estates.

Thomas Ingenlath, who recently returned to the role of Volvo’s chief designer after leading sister brand Polestar, promised a new concept will be revealed in spring 2027 to preview the next era of the brand’s design.

He didn’t give much away, but images of the classic Volvo P1800 ES shooting brake estate from the Sixties were showing in the background as the design boss talked about what’s to come, and how the brand’s history and heritage will be part of its new design direction.