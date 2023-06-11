Volvo has long been recognised as the undisputed king of estate cars, but it still won’t commit to any plans for a new one for a very simple reason – it’s unsure whether there’s enough people who haven’t been converted to SUVs that would buy one.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Swedish brand had four different estates in its showrooms, but now just one remains, the V60, after the larger V90 went out of production last year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Load-lugger fans can rest assured, though, that there are no plans to axe the V60. UK boss Nicole Melillo Shaw promised us: “We’ll keep it going until such time as we can’t.”

Volvo did discontinue the firm’s existing V60 and V90 models in 2023, but they returned a year later thanks to popular demand and an outcry on social media, with the brand’s sales boss later admitting to us the decision was a mistake. Rivals BMW, Mercedes and Audi, plus several other marques, are also making new models, so clearly there is still some love for the humble estate.

“From my perspective, it’s always great to have a representation of the iconic heritage of your brand across the range,” Melillo Shaw said. “Even if it’s not in multiple variants, just to have that… I think that’s ideal. And having that alongside the newer innovation really demonstrates our commitment to all cars, whether they're estates, saloons or SUVs.”