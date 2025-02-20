Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Axing the Volvo V60 and V90 estates was a big mistake, says brand’s sales boss

We hear the inside story on how Volvo’s wagons came back from the dead

By:Phil McNamara
20 Feb 2025
Volvo V60 - front cornering, low

The daddy of estate cars – Volvo – now has its V60 and V90 wagons back in UK retailers, having admitted to Auto Express it was a big mistake to take them off sale for over a year.

“When you tell a retail customer [estates] aren’t offered, they go off and buy someone else’s,” said Robert Deane, Volvo Car UK commercial operations director. Which meant a free hit for BMW, Audi, Mercedes and the UK’s biggest-selling car brand, Volkswagen, which registered 4,353 estates last year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Volvo took the V60 and V90 (and S60 saloon) off the market in summer 2023, having seen demand dwindle to about five to 10 per cent of its total volume as more customers gravitated to SUVs

But sales still amounted to around 2,000 Volvos in the depressed market following the Covid pandemic, itself another factor exacerbating the wagon’s decline. With car makers facing a global semiconductor shortage due to disrupted supply chains, they funneled chips towards their most popular and profitable models and, as a result, Volvo says it deprioritised load lugger sales.  

Axing UK estates entirely was a shock move from a brand that had built a reputation on the back of them, its 1953 Duett being one of the pioneers of the bodystyle. It provoked social media outcry, with fans sharing memories of wagons that they (and often their dogs) adored.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It was this emotional response which encouraged commercial boss Deane to revisit the decision when the former JLR and Harley-Davidson exec joined Volvo in March 2024. “I asked the team about the feedback from customers, and  looked at the remarketing [data] and saw used values were good. It made me wonder if there was a fleet opportunity.”

Special orders to police forces had never ceased, helping the business case. “We had conversations about bringing estates back to [more] fleet buyers, then I saw customers saying ‘I want them back’.” So Volvo UK started exploring a U-turn with the factory and received the green light – evidence of Volvo’s open-minded culture, reckons Deane.

As a result, three Volvo estate hybrids have reappeared in UK showrooms. The big V90, currently available from £59,280, is offered with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The T6 version packs 345bhp while the T8 sends up to 449bhp to all four wheels: both plug-in hybrids can cover more than 50 zero-emission miles on the WLTP test cycle.

The V60 is also available with the same T6 and T8 engines, or there’s a mild-hybrid petrol B4 with 194bhp priced at £41,370.  

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best fast estate cars on sale 2025
Best fast estate cars header

Best fast estate cars on sale 2025

With blistering pace and excellent space, these are the best fast estate cars in the world
Best cars & vans
17 Dec 2024
Best tow cars to buy 2025
Best tow cars to buy 2025 - header

Best tow cars to buy 2025

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
Best cars & vans
20 Sep 2024
Volvo V90 review
Volvo V90

Volvo V90 review

The Volvo V90 isn't the biggest estate, but it has plenty of performance, a premium interior, and is very well-equipped
In-depth reviews
30 Aug 2024
Volvo V60 review
Volvo V60 - main image

Volvo V60 review

If you want a luxurious and spacious estate, the Volvo V60 offers a relaxed alternative to German rivals
In-depth reviews
15 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Kia EV4 revealed at last! Volkswagen ID.3 rival incoming
Kia EV4 saloon - front

New Kia EV4 revealed at last! Volkswagen ID.3 rival incoming

First official images of Kia’s electric family car have surfaced, and it looks all but identical to the concept
News
16 Feb 2025
New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen
Volvo XC60 - front 3/4 static

New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen

The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-size SUV should be available to order soon
News
18 Feb 2025
New Nissan Leaf and Micra confirmed for 2025, plus next-generation hybrid tech for Qashqai
New Nissan Leaf - front 3/4

New Nissan Leaf and Micra confirmed for 2025, plus next-generation hybrid tech for Qashqai

Nissan’s big plans for 2025 may also include a new plug-in hybrid system for the X-Trail
News
17 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content