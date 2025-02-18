The second-generation Volvo XC60 has been the Swedish brand’s best-selling model ever since it was introduced in 2017, and the mid-size SUV is sure to retain that title thanks to a new more sophisticated look, bigger touchscreen and much slicker tech. It’s on sale now, priced from £48,410.

That starting price means the facelifted XC60 undercuts the new BMW X3 and Audi Q5, which cost from £50,165 and £51,410 respectively. As well as the new look (detailed below) the base XC60 Core comes with Volvo’s B5 mild-hybrid petrol engine, as well as kit including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.2-inch central screen running Google Automotive software. LED lights, 18-inch alloy wheels and Park Assist with a reversing camera are also standard fit.

Plus, Plus Pro and Ultra trims are also available, as well as a stealthy Black Edition variant. T6 and T8 plug-in hybrid powertrains are offered alongside the B5 – the latter only in conjunction with the Ultra specification. All three use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with the PHEVs also getting a 18.8kWh battery that allows for up to 51 miles of pure-electric driving. The priciest T8 Ultra Black Edition tops the range at £69,860.

Visually, the updated XC60 separates itself from its predecessor thanks to a new grille design with diagonal slats and the iconic Volvo badge sitting in the centre. There are also new alloy wheel designs, the tail-lights now have a darker tint, and buyers have some new paint colours to choose from: Forest Lake, Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red.