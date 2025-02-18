New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5
The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-sized SUV gets a new look and more tech, and it’s on sale now
The second-generation Volvo XC60 has been the Swedish brand’s best-selling model ever since it was introduced in 2017, and the mid-size SUV is sure to retain that title thanks to a new more sophisticated look, bigger touchscreen and much slicker tech. It’s on sale now, priced from £48,410.
That starting price means the facelifted XC60 undercuts the new BMW X3 and Audi Q5, which cost from £50,165 and £51,410 respectively. As well as the new look (detailed below) the base XC60 Core comes with Volvo’s B5 mild-hybrid petrol engine, as well as kit including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.2-inch central screen running Google Automotive software. LED lights, 18-inch alloy wheels and Park Assist with a reversing camera are also standard fit.
Plus, Plus Pro and Ultra trims are also available, as well as a stealthy Black Edition variant. T6 and T8 plug-in hybrid powertrains are offered alongside the B5 – the latter only in conjunction with the Ultra specification. All three use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with the PHEVs also getting a 18.8kWh battery that allows for up to 51 miles of pure-electric driving. The priciest T8 Ultra Black Edition tops the range at £69,860.
Visually, the updated XC60 separates itself from its predecessor thanks to a new grille design with diagonal slats and the iconic Volvo badge sitting in the centre. There are also new alloy wheel designs, the tail-lights now have a darker tint, and buyers have some new paint colours to choose from: Forest Lake, Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red.
Inside, the XC60 now features that 11.2-inch, free-standing central touchscreen, which is not only larger than the old unit, but is sharper, and powered by a next-generation Snapdragon processor that makes it twice as fast. The XC60 also benefits from a new user interface designed to require fewer taps to reach your desired menu, making it less distracting on the go. It can be more personalised to the driver, too.
Services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant come built-in, with more apps available through the Google Play store, and over-the-air updates allow for future improvements. Apple CarPlay also features for the iPhone users out there, and Volvo says it’s improved the wireless charging pad. A Bowers & Wilkins sound system is available as an optional extra, along with air suspension and laminated windows.
Regardless, the XC60’s cabin is meant to be quieter now, thanks to extra sound insulation on the A and B-pillars. It’s a little more practical, too, with some extra storage in the centre console and redesigned cup-holders. Meanwhile, updated material choices for the dashboard, door panels and seats are supposed to provide a more contemporary feel. Volvo’s “state-of-the-art air-purification technology” has also been added.
All versions of the facelifted XC60 are available now, with Volvo’s configurator suggesting that, if you place an order today, your car should be delivered within the next three to four months.
