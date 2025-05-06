Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month

Cool design with a plush feel

Desirable Black Edition model

Just £444.94 a month

It's little wonder that the XC60 is Volvo's best-selling car year after year, because its blend of style, luxury, an upmarket image and advanced tech make it a winner in our opinion. But this delicious cocktail needn't cost the earth, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, iCarLease is offering the posh Swedish high-rider for a very tempting £444.94 per month right now. That's after an initial payment of £5,339.28 and this is a three-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? For an extra £15.88 each month that limit can be bumped up to 8,000 a year.

For this kind of money you'd be expecting to take the keys to the entry-level Core model, but that's not the case.

Not only is this deal a good £50 cheaper a month than offers on that bottom-rung Core model, but it's also for the desirable Black Edition Plus – a lofty spec that's packed with features.

Befitting its name, it comes with lashings of black trim instead of chrome, right down to the badges, and the free exterior colour is metallic Onyx Black, funnily enough.