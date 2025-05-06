Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month

The XC60 is Volvo’s best-selling car, and loved by Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May

By:Shane Wilkinson
6 May 2025
Volvo XC60 - full front
  • Cool design with a plush feel
  • Desirable Black Edition model
  • Just £444.94 a month

It's little wonder that the XC60 is Volvo's best-selling car year after year, because its blend of style, luxury, an upmarket image and advanced tech make it a winner in our opinion. But this delicious cocktail needn't cost the earth, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, iCarLease is offering the posh Swedish high-rider for a very tempting £444.94 per month right now. That's after an initial payment of £5,339.28 and this is a three-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? For an extra £15.88 each month that limit can be bumped up to 8,000 a year. 

For this kind of money you'd be expecting to take the keys to the entry-level Core model, but that's not the case. 

Not only is this deal a good £50 cheaper a month than offers on that bottom-rung Core model, but it's also for the desirable Black Edition Plus – a lofty spec that's packed with features.

Befitting its name, it comes with lashings of black trim instead of chrome, right down to the badges, and the free exterior colour is metallic Onyx Black, funnily enough. 

There's also a set of smart 21-inch black-painted alloy wheels, tinted windows, black interior trim, plus a whole wealth of luxuries. These include an upmarket Harman Kardon sound system, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel and windscreen, a 360-degree parking camera, and an electric tailgate. Plus, for added bling, the gear lever is topped with an Orrefors crystal. 

This deal also gets you the freshly announced facelifted model. So, along with subtly tweaked looks, there's a new 12.3-inch touchscreen inside running the latest Google software. The rest of the package is the same, so expect plush materials, a roomy interior and a comfortable driving experience.

Volvo XC60 - interior

Powering this bargain Black Edition is one of Volvo's 2.0-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engines, badged B5. It's a punchy unit, packing 247bhp and 350Nm of torque, allowing a 0-62mph dash in just 6.6 seconds.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC60 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC60 hub page

Check out the Volvo XC60 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

