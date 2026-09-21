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Skoda boss joins Volvo: Klaus Zellmer is Swedish brand's new CEO

Volvo’s appointed a new boss as it readies for a huge 13-model offensive

By:Jordan Katsianis
21 Sep 2026
Volvo XC60 - front

Volvo has announced it will appoint Klaus Zellmer as its new CEO, replacing current boss Håkan Samuelsson, who is set to retire. Zellmer joins Volvo after a successful stint at the head of Skoda and will take over no later than October 31, 2027, directing the Swedish brand forward as it rolls out its plan to introduce 13 new models over the next four years.

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Zellmer enters the role with more than 30 years of experience within the Volkswagen Group, most recently as head of Skoda since 2022. As one of the VW Group’s most successful mainstream brands, Zellmer will bring his proven leadership to Volvo as it enters a critical phase for its long-term sustainability.

The incoming president and CEO said: “I am delighted to join Volvo Cars at such an important moment in the company’s development. Few automotive brands have built such a strong and lasting reputation for safety, consistently applying this core value across the mobility sector.”

Volvo CEO Klaus Zellmer

Current Volvo boss Samuelsson previously served a 10-year term as CEO between 2012 and 2022, but was reappointed in 2025 to replace Jim Rowan after his brief tenure. Samuelsson was never destined to run the company long-term after returning, instead acting as a caretaker and strategic lead until a permanent successor was appointed.

Zellmer’s job won’t be easy, though, as Volvo grapples with shrinking profits and market share amid pressures from US tariffs and a challenging Chinese domestic market, the Swedish marque’s two biggest sales regions. 

“After almost 100 years, Volvo Cars’ ability to reinvent itself time and again is both a remarkable achievement and an ongoing challenge,” Zellmer added. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued development and to shaping its next chapter together.”

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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