Car Deal of the Day: Spacious Peugeot 5008 makes perfect sense at only £226 per month

Fantastic interior and a big boot

Hybrid engine delivers up to 52.5mpg

£226.26 per month; cars in stock now

The Peugeot 5008 is a hugely practical seven-seat family SUV that’s available for a not-so-huge price at the moment, as right now you can get one for just £226 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This three-year lease deal is being offered by VIP Gateway, and requires an initial payment of £3,100 – which we think is pretty reasonable – followed by monthly payments of £226.26.

If you’re not keen to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only one month (plus fee), which would be an easier to stomach £689. Even after that, you’ll only have to fork out £304 a month for the duration of the lease.

This offer includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute or primarily using the 5008 to take their kids to school. But if you enjoy a few road trips throughout the year, you can double the limit to 10,000 miles and still pay only £255 a month.