Car Deal of the Day: Spacious Peugeot 5008 makes perfect sense at only £226 per month
Peugeot’s 5008 is a roomy family SUV that’s currently exceptional value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 September
- Fantastic interior and a big boot
- Hybrid engine delivers up to 52.5mpg
- £226.26 per month; cars in stock now
The Peugeot 5008 is a hugely practical seven-seat family SUV that’s available for a not-so-huge price at the moment, as right now you can get one for just £226 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
This three-year lease deal is being offered by VIP Gateway, and requires an initial payment of £3,100 – which we think is pretty reasonable – followed by monthly payments of £226.26.
If you’re not keen to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only one month (plus fee), which would be an easier to stomach £689. Even after that, you’ll only have to fork out £304 a month for the duration of the lease.
This offer includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute or primarily using the 5008 to take their kids to school. But if you enjoy a few road trips throughout the year, you can double the limit to 10,000 miles and still pay only £255 a month.
Family buyers will be pleased, and not at all surprised, to hear the 5008 continues to prioritise comfort and refinement over driving thrills. The hybrid version you get with this deal can return up to 52.5mpg and allows for small bursts of pure-electric driving at low speeds, ideal around town.
A highlight of the 5008 is its fantastic interior, which features a curved 21-inch display in front of the driver, and, instead of the usual plastic or leather, is fitted with large swathes of sofa-like fabrics to create a cosy, Scandinavian living room vibe. Seven seats are fitted as standard, but when you’re not ferrying people around, there’s luggage capacity of up to 2,232 litres.
Allure may be the entry-level specification for the big Peugeot, but it still comes with plenty of kit, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors. There are also driver assistance systems such as lane keep assist, driver attention alert and traffic sign recognition.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 5008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 5008 page.
Check out the Peugeot 5008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
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