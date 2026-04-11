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Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kamiq is a terrific all-rounder, especially at £210 a month

Small SUV goes big on wallet-friendly, easy-going motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 September.

By:Alastair Crooks
26 Sep 2026
Skoda Kamiq - front cornering

Having launched in 2019, the Kamiq is one of Skoda’s older models, but it’s still a great buy – especially when you can get one on a deal like this. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found this amazing offer from Blue Chilli Leasing, which could have the popular small SUV on your driveway for exactly £210 a month. 

The deal is a three-year lease and requires an initial outlay of £2,820, with a mileage limit of 5,000 a year. However, it’s possible to alter these terms to suit your needs, with a four-year deal available at an extra £13 a month, or an increased 10,000-mile limit cap costing only an extra £13 a month. 

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This is not a deal for the base-spec Kamiq, either. This is the top-of-the-range Monte Carlo, which means you get 18-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels, Skoda’s full Matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic glass roof, metallic paint and exterior trim finished in black for a sportier look.

Having launched seven years ago, the Kamiq missed out on the annoying touch-slider controls for the climate and audio inside that subsequently found their way into almost all Volkswagen Group cars. What this means is that although it looks a little old inside in comparison to new Skoda EVs like the Elroq, when it comes to ease of use the Kamiq is superior. 

While the Kamiq will serve you well as a family-friendly crossover with its spacious cabin and 400-litre boot (more than is on offer from a VW Golf), it should be cheap to run. Insurance is unlikely to be costly as it only sits in group 15, and if you’re concerned about rising petrol costs, the claimed 51.4mpg figure will be good news. 

The Kamiq also impresses from behind the wheel. It won’t set your hair on fire with its performance, but the well resolved steering, suspension and manual gearbox ensure it’s pleasing enough to drive. 

Skoda Kamiq - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kamiq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kamiq page.

Check out the Skoda Kamiq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Skoda Kamiq rivals

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

New in-stock Nissan JukeCash £19,871Avg. savings £5,129
New Nissan Juke

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Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £23,882Avg. savings £3,729
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Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £24,282Avg. savings £2,318
New Volkswagen T-Cross

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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