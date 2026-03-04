Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: reach for the Geely Starray for under £190 a month

The Geely Starray can offer families seriously low running costs in a spacious and practical car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 August.

By:George Armitage
18 Aug 2026
Geely Starray UK - front action
  • Plush, family-sized SUV 
  • 51-mile EV range 
  • Only £189.88 a month

Leasing prices for the Geely Starray have edged downwards so much that this Ford Kuga-sized plug-in hybrid SUV is now the same price as a supermini.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the kitted-out Chinese SUV for just £189.88 a month right now – that's crazy value for money.

This is a two-year deal that requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,678.55, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. You can tweak the terms if you wish: nine months comes in at £2,270, with the monthly price rising to a still-bonkers-cheap £207.79.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal is probably better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because raising the limit to 6,000 costs between £10 and £11 extra a month depending on which initial payment you choose, and 8,000 miles is around £30 a month extra.

Geely, like a whole host of Chinese newcomer brands to the UK, understands that keen pricing and high equipment are the keys to Brits' hearts. And the Starray is no exception, because even this entry-level Pro-trimmed car is very well equipped.

It gets a 15.4-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-adjustable heated front seats, keyless entry and a 360-degree parking camera. 

Unlike the all-electric EX5, the Starray is a plug-in hybrid SUV. It mixes a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 215bhp electric motor, with Geely claiming a 51-mile EV range with a combined petrol-electric range of more than 500 miles. 

The Starray is more geared towards offering a comfortable, stress-free driving experience, and in this regard it excels. A plush-feeling and roomy interior underlines what great value this deal is.

Geely Starray UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.

Deals on Geely Starry rivals

MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New MG Motor UK HSFrom £345 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £320 ppm**

Check out the Geely Starray deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a practical family SUV for under £300 a month
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a practical family SUV for under £300 a month

A Volvo XC40 still offers plenty of style and panache despite its advancing years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 August.
News
17 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 for £230 per month is a whole lot cheaper than a real Range Rover
Jaecoo E5

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 for £230 per month is a whole lot cheaper than a real Range Rover

Chinese EV delivers premium SUV looks at a fraction of the cost. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 August
News
16 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: a brilliant, brutal BMW M4 for a lot less than you think
BMW M4 Competition - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a brilliant, brutal BMW M4 for a lot less than you think

With 523bhp on tap, BMW’s M4 is a proper performance car. And it’s great value too at present, which is why it’s our Deal of the Day for 15 August
News
15 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: VW Passat Black Edition PHEV for £255 a month offers style on a shoestring
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: VW Passat Black Edition PHEV for £255 a month offers style on a shoestring

The VW Passat is a perennial favourite for families, and at this price is our Deal of the Day for 14 August.
News
14 Aug 2026

Most Popular

Best electric cars 2026
Best electric cars - header image, July 2026 update

Best electric cars 2026

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car? Here are the best EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
14 Aug 2026
New Peugeot 308 to get radical fastback looks
Peugeot 308 Fastback render - front 3_4 Avarvarii

New Peugeot 308 to get radical fastback looks

Peugeot knows buyers are moving from hatchbacks to SUVs, so it’s considering a very different look for the 308
News
17 Aug 2026
Best electric estate cars to buy in 2026
Best electric estate cars - August 2026 header image

Best electric estate cars to buy in 2026

There are more electric estate cars available than you might think - these are the best
Best cars & vans
16 Aug 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content