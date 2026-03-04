Car Deal of the Day: reach for the Geely Starray for under £190 a month

Plush, family-sized SUV

51-mile EV range

Only £189.88 a month

Leasing prices for the Geely Starray have edged downwards so much that this Ford Kuga-sized plug-in hybrid SUV is now the same price as a supermini.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the kitted-out Chinese SUV for just £189.88 a month right now – that's crazy value for money.

This is a two-year deal that requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,678.55, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. You can tweak the terms if you wish: nine months comes in at £2,270, with the monthly price rising to a still-bonkers-cheap £207.79.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal is probably better suited to lower-mileage drivers, because raising the limit to 6,000 costs between £10 and £11 extra a month depending on which initial payment you choose, and 8,000 miles is around £30 a month extra.

Geely, like a whole host of Chinese newcomer brands to the UK, understands that keen pricing and high equipment are the keys to Brits' hearts. And the Starray is no exception, because even this entry-level Pro-trimmed car is very well equipped.

It gets a 15.4-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-adjustable heated front seats, keyless entry and a 360-degree parking camera.

Unlike the all-electric EX5, the Starray is a plug-in hybrid SUV. It mixes a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 215bhp electric motor, with Geely claiming a 51-mile EV range with a combined petrol-electric range of more than 500 miles.

The Starray is more geared towards offering a comfortable, stress-free driving experience, and in this regard it excels. A plush-feeling and roomy interior underlines what great value this deal is.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.

Check out the Geely Starray deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…