Peugeot plans to reinvent the 308 hatchback as a coupé-SUV fastback, as it seeks to spark car buyers’ imaginations with a new bodystyle pitched between traditional SUVs and five-door hatchbacks.

Models such as the 308, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra have lost market share as punters have migrated from hatches to SUVs, with Ford giving up on the once-mighty Focus altogether. But Peugeot refuses to abandon the segment, vowing to explore a third way with a car that’s more efficient than an SUV, more practical than a hatchback and more stylish than either – a 308 Fastback.

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The inspiration is the 408 Fastback, the French brand’s near 4.7-metre-long flagship, a cross between an SUV and a saloon whose aggressive design resembles the Lamborghini Urus from some angles. This concept could be downsized to around 4.4 metres, slightly longer than today’s hatch, because an extended rear overhang will be needed to catch a swoopy, coupé-like roofline while ensuring sufficient boot space.

Peugeot has promised to introduce seven new cars by 2030, with the 208 supermini and 2008 small SUV first to the starting line. Then comes the task of revamping its three mid-sized family cars in the C-segment.

“We’re going to replace the three cars in the future and I’m confirming that we’ll explore different things rather than just renew the 308, 308 SW [estate] and the 408,” Peugeot CEO Alain Favey told Auto Express. “We’re trying to find other things that will contribute to these cars extending our territories.”